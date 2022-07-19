World Athletics Championships 2022 winners so far till Day 4

The World Athletics Championships 2022 are nearing the halfway mark. Today is Day 5, which means four days of events have already flown by. There have been nail-biting finishes and excellent displays of athleticism, making this a memorable competition for all involved.

Today, there will only be one afternoon session. Nine events are on the schedule, including women's javelin throw and men's 800m sprints. The finals for a few events are lined up today as well, meaning more athletes will join the previous winners.

So far, there have been quite a few medals won. Here's who's won what at each event thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Winners of each event so far

Here are the medal winners on the men's side.

20km race walk:

Toshikazu Yamanishi, Japan, 1:19:07

Koki Ikeda, Japan, 1:19:14

Perseus Karlstrom, Sweden, 1:19:18

Hammer throw:

Pawel Fajdek, Poland, 81.98

Wojciech Nowicki, Poland, 81.03

Elvind Henriksen, Norway, 80.87

Long jump:

Jianan Wang, China, 8.36

Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece, 8.32

Simon Ehammer, Switzerland, 8.16

100m:

Fred Kerley, United States, 9.86

Marvin Bracy, United States, 9.88

Trayvon Bromell, United States, 9.88

Marathon:

Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia, 2:05:36

Mosinet Geremew, Ethiopia, 2:06:44

Bashir Abdi, Belgium, 2:06:48

10,000m:

Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda, 27:27.43

Stanley Waithaka Mburu, Kenya, 27:27.90

Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda, 27:27.97

Shot put:

Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda, 27:27.9

Joe Kovacs, United States, 22.89

Josh Awotunde, United States, 22.29

110m hurdles:

Grant Holloway, United States, 13.03

Trey Cunningham, United States, 13.08

Asier Martinez, Spain, 13.17

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three Image courtesy: Getty)

High jump:

Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar, 2.37

Woo Sanghyeok, South Korea, 2.35

Andriy Protsenko, Ukraine, 2.33

3,000m steeplechase:

Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco, 8:25.13

Lamecha Girma, Ethiopia, 8:26.01

Conseslus Kipruto, Kenya, 8:27.92

The women at the World Athletics Championships have had a ton of medalists, too.

20km race walk:

Kimberly Garcia Leon, Peru, 1:26:58

Katarzyna Zdzieblo, Poland, 1:27:31

Shijie Qieyang, China, 1:27:56

10,000m:

Letesenbet Gidey, Ethiopia, 30:09.94

Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 30:10.02

Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi, Kenya 30:10.07

Shot put:

Chase Ealey, United States, 20.49

Lijao Gong, China, 20.39

Jessica Schilder, Netherlands, 19.77

Hammer throw:

Brooke Andersen, United States, 78.96

Camryn Rogers, Canada, 75.52

Janee' Kassanavoid, United States, 74.86

Pole vault:

Katie Nageotte, United States, 4.85

Sandi Morris, United States, 4.85

Nina Kennedy, Australia, 4.80

100m:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica, 10.67

Shericka Jackson, Jamaica, 10.73

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica, 10.81

Marathon:

Gotytom Gebreselase, Ethiopia, 2:18:11

Judith Jeptum Korir, Kenya, 2:18:20

Ionah Salpeter, Israel, 2:20:18

Triple jump:

Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, 15.47

Shanieka Ricketts, Jamaica, 14.89

Tori Franklin, United States, 14.72

1,500m:

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, 3:52.96

Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia, 3:54.52

Laura Muir, Great Britain, 3:55.28

In the one World Athletics Championships mixed event so far, the 4x400m relay, the Dominican Republic took the gold with a time of 3:09.82. Following them was the Netherlands, with a time of 3:09.90. The United States, bouyed by Allyson Felix, finished third at 3:10.16.

Who will join them from today's World Athletics Championships events?

