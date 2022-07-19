World Athletics Championships 2022 winners so far till Day 4

The World Athletics Championships 2022 are nearing the halfway mark. Today is Day 5, which means four days of events have already flown by. There have been nail-biting finishes and excellent displays of athleticism, making this a memorable competition for all involved.
Today, there will only be one afternoon session. Nine events are on the schedule, including women's javelin throw and men's 800m sprints. The finals for a few events are lined up today as well, meaning more athletes will join the previous winners.
So far, there have been quite a few medals won. Here's who's won what at each event thus far.
World Athletics Championships 2022: Winners of each event so far
Here are the medal winners on the men's side.
20km race walk:
- Toshikazu Yamanishi, Japan, 1:19:07
- Koki Ikeda, Japan, 1:19:14
- Perseus Karlstrom, Sweden, 1:19:18
Hammer throw:
- Pawel Fajdek, Poland, 81.98
- Wojciech Nowicki, Poland, 81.03
- Elvind Henriksen, Norway, 80.87
Long jump:
- Jianan Wang, China, 8.36
- Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece, 8.32
- Simon Ehammer, Switzerland, 8.16
100m:
- Fred Kerley, United States, 9.86
- Marvin Bracy, United States, 9.88
- Trayvon Bromell, United States, 9.88
Marathon:
- Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia, 2:05:36
- Mosinet Geremew, Ethiopia, 2:06:44
- Bashir Abdi, Belgium, 2:06:48
10,000m:
- Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda, 27:27.43
- Stanley Waithaka Mburu, Kenya, 27:27.90
- Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda, 27:27.97
Shot put:
- Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda, 27:27.9
- Joe Kovacs, United States, 22.89
- Josh Awotunde, United States, 22.29
110m hurdles:
- Grant Holloway, United States, 13.03
- Trey Cunningham, United States, 13.08
- Asier Martinez, Spain, 13.17
High jump:
- Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar, 2.37
- Woo Sanghyeok, South Korea, 2.35
- Andriy Protsenko, Ukraine, 2.33
3,000m steeplechase:
- Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco, 8:25.13
- Lamecha Girma, Ethiopia, 8:26.01
- Conseslus Kipruto, Kenya, 8:27.92
The women at the World Athletics Championships have had a ton of medalists, too.
20km race walk:
- Kimberly Garcia Leon, Peru, 1:26:58
- Katarzyna Zdzieblo, Poland, 1:27:31
- Shijie Qieyang, China, 1:27:56
10,000m:
- Letesenbet Gidey, Ethiopia, 30:09.94
- Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 30:10.02
- Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi, Kenya 30:10.07
Shot put:
- Chase Ealey, United States, 20.49
- Lijao Gong, China, 20.39
- Jessica Schilder, Netherlands, 19.77
Hammer throw:
- Brooke Andersen, United States, 78.96
- Camryn Rogers, Canada, 75.52
- Janee' Kassanavoid, United States, 74.86
Pole vault:
- Katie Nageotte, United States, 4.85
- Sandi Morris, United States, 4.85
- Nina Kennedy, Australia, 4.80
100m:
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica, 10.67
- Shericka Jackson, Jamaica, 10.73
- Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica, 10.81
Marathon:
- Gotytom Gebreselase, Ethiopia, 2:18:11
- Judith Jeptum Korir, Kenya, 2:18:20
- Ionah Salpeter, Israel, 2:20:18
Triple jump:
- Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, 15.47
- Shanieka Ricketts, Jamaica, 14.89
- Tori Franklin, United States, 14.72
1,500m:
- Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, 3:52.96
- Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia, 3:54.52
- Laura Muir, Great Britain, 3:55.28
In the one World Athletics Championships mixed event so far, the 4x400m relay, the Dominican Republic took the gold with a time of 3:09.82. Following them was the Netherlands, with a time of 3:09.90. The United States, bouyed by Allyson Felix, finished third at 3:10.16.
Who will join them from today's World Athletics Championships events?