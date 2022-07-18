World Athletics Championships 2022: US athletes in action and events on Day 5

After three days of riveting action at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, athletics fans are waiting with bated breath for the rest of the competition. Day 5 of the championships, too, has some great events lined up.

There is just one afternoon session on Tuesday, but a total of seven events are on the schedule, which includes a few finals as well.

Here's the full schedule for Day 5 and what American viewers can expect to see:

Full schedule and athletes' list for Day 5 of 2022 World Athletics Championships

The schedule for Day 5 is as follows:

17:15 Women's 400 Metres Hurdles Heats

17:40 Women's High Jump Final

18:05 Women's 200 Metres Semi-Final

18:33 Men's Discus Throw Final

18:50 Men's 200 Metres Semi-Final

19:30 Men's 1500 Metres Final

19:50 Men's 400 Metres Hurdles Final

These times are in local Oregon time (PST)

Not every event has American athletes in it, though most have at least one. The women's 400m hurdles will involve the following American athletes:

Shamier Little

Sydney McLaughlin

Dalilah Muhammad

Britton Wilson

This is one event that everyone will want to tune into as Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad are two of the premier athletes to feature in it.

According to the World Athletics Championships website, there are no American women competing in the women's high jump finals.

Tamara Clark, Jenna Prandini, and Abby Steiner are the three female athletes in 200m sprints, the semi-finals of which will be held on Day 5.

Only one American has made it to the Discus Throw final and that is Sam Mattis, who is in the 12th spot on the startlist.

There are four Americans in the men's 200m:

Kenny Bednarek

Fred Kerley

Erriyon Knighton

Noah Lyles

The men's 1500m only features one American, and that's Joshua Thompson. The final event of the day is the men's 400m hurdles final, in which Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin and Khallifah Rosser are competing.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Both Bassitt and Benjamin finished second in their respective heats en route to a finals appearance.

NBC has the rights to the American broadcast and all these events can be seen live on that channel. They are also streaming on the World Athletics Championships Facebook and YouTube.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far