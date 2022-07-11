How and where to watch World Athletics Championships 2022: Livestream links, broadcast schedule and more

The World Athletic Championships for 2022 are coming soon, with tons of stellar athletes set to compete at the event. There is plenty going on over the nine-day span of the competition. All events will be streamed for viewers.

The World Athletic Championships is a biennial competition held by World Athletics (formerly IAAF). Along with the Olympic Games, it is the highest level of competition in senior outdoor competitions for track and field events globally.

cam @Real_NicJr



Olympic Games 🥇🥇(fWR)🥈🥈

World Championships 🥇🥇(WR)

Commonwealth Games 🥉🥉

World Relays 🥇🥇(WR)🥉

World Junior Championships 🥇🥈🥉

Carifta Games🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

PanAm Games 🥈🥉

CAC 🥇🥇🥇



Separate contests are held by the organization for other outdoor events, like cross-country running and half-marathon, as well as indoor and other age-group championships.

World Athletics Championships: A complete viewing guide

There will be two main places for viewers to stream the events: The official World Athletics Championships' Facebook and YouTube channels.

Here's how the morning sessions line up on Day 1 (July 15) (all times are local to Oregon, so PST):

09:05 Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A

10:10 Men's High Jump Qualification

10:30 Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

11:45 4x400 Metres Relay Heats

12:05 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A

12:30 Men's 100 Metres Preliminary Round

13:10 Women's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

13:30 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

15:10 Men's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

Day 1 afternoon schedule:

17:05 Women's Shot Put Qualification

17:15 Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats

17:20 Women's Pole Vault Qualification

18:00 Men's Long Jump Qualification

18:10 Women's 1500 Metres Heats

18:50 Men's 100 Metres Heats

18:55 Men's Shot Put Qualification

19:50 4x400 Metres Relay Final

Day 2 morning schedule:

10:30 Women's Triple Jump Qualification

10:35 Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats

11:10 Women's High Jump Qualification

11:25 Men's 110 Metres Hurdles Heats

12:00 Men's Hammer Throw Final

12:20 Women's 10,000 Metres Final

13:20 Men's 400 Metres Hurdles Heats

Day 2 afternoon schedule:

17:10 Women's 100 Metres Heats

18:00 Men's 100 Metres Semi-Final

18:20 Men's Long Jump Final

18:25 Women's Shot Put Final

18:30 Men's 1500 Metres Heats

19:05 Women's 1500 Metres Semi-Final

19:50 Men's 100 Metres Final

Day 3 schedule:

Day 3 schedule:

Day 4 morning schedule:

06:15 Women's Marathon Final

09:35 Women's Long Jump Heptathlon

10:55 Women's Javelin Throw Heptathlon - Group A

12:05 Women's Javelin Throw Heptathlon - Group B

Day 4 afternoon schedule:

17:05 Men's 200 Metres Heats

17:10 Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A

17:45 Men's High Jump Final

18:00 Women's 200 Metres Heats

18:20 Women's Triple Jump Final

18:35 Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B

18:55 Women's 800 Metres Heptathlon

19:20 Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final

19:50 Women's 1500 Metres Final

The rest of the events scheduled can be found on the World Athletics Championships website.

