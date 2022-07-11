How and where to watch World Athletics Championships 2022: Livestream links, broadcast schedule and more

The World Athletic Championships for 2022 are coming soon, with tons of stellar athletes set to compete at the event. There is plenty going on over the nine-day span of the competition. All events will be streamed for viewers.
The World Athletic Championships is a biennial competition held by World Athletics (formerly IAAF). Along with the Olympic Games, it is the highest level of competition in senior outdoor competitions for track and field events globally.
Separate contests are held by the organization for other outdoor events, like cross-country running and half-marathon, as well as indoor and other age-group championships.
World Athletics Championships: A complete viewing guide
There will be two main places for viewers to stream the events: The official World Athletics Championships' Facebook and YouTube channels.
Here's how the morning sessions line up on Day 1 (July 15) (all times are local to Oregon, so PST):
- 09:05 Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A
- 10:10 Men's High Jump Qualification
- 10:30 Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B
- 11:45 4x400 Metres Relay Heats
- 12:05 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A
- 12:30 Men's 100 Metres Preliminary Round
- 13:10 Women's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final
- 13:30 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B
- 15:10 Men's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final
Day 1 afternoon schedule:
- 17:05 Women's Shot Put Qualification
- 17:15 Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats
- 17:20 Women's Pole Vault Qualification
- 18:00 Men's Long Jump Qualification
- 18:10 Women's 1500 Metres Heats
- 18:50 Men's 100 Metres Heats
- 18:55 Men's Shot Put Qualification
- 19:50 4x400 Metres Relay Final
Day 2 morning schedule:
- 10:30 Women's Triple Jump Qualification
- 10:35 Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats
- 11:10 Women's High Jump Qualification
- 11:25 Men's 110 Metres Hurdles Heats
- 12:00 Men's Hammer Throw Final
- 12:20 Women's 10,000 Metres Final
- 13:20 Men's 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
Day 2 afternoon schedule:
- 17:10 Women's 100 Metres Heats
- 18:00 Men's 100 Metres Semi-Final
- 18:20 Men's Long Jump Final
- 18:25 Women's Shot Put Final
- 18:30 Men's 1500 Metres Heats
- 19:05 Women's 1500 Metres Semi-Final
- 19:50 Men's 100 Metres Final
Day 3 schedule:
Day 4 morning schedule:
- 06:15 Women's Marathon Final
- 09:35 Women's Long Jump Heptathlon
- 10:55 Women's Javelin Throw Heptathlon - Group A
- 12:05 Women's Javelin Throw Heptathlon - Group B
Day 4 afternoon schedule:
- 17:05 Men's 200 Metres Heats
- 17:10 Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A
- 17:45 Men's High Jump Final
- 18:00 Women's 200 Metres Heats
- 18:20 Women's Triple Jump Final
- 18:35 Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B
- 18:55 Women's 800 Metres Heptathlon
- 19:20 Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final
- 19:50 Women's 1500 Metres Final
The rest of the events scheduled can be found on the World Athletics Championships website.