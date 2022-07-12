List of US athletes participating in Track events at World Athletics Championships 2022

The World Athletics Championships are set to kick off this Friday, July 15. There will be quite a few events as athletes from around the world are going to Eugene, Oregon to compete in one of the world's most prestegious athletic competitions.

Track and field events are lined up for nine days straight with heats, semifinals and finals happening throughout the event.

The track events are expected to be the most popular, and for good reason. There are tons of stellar athletes competing in them, including Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammed and Allyson Felix.

Below is the full list of American athletes competing in track events next week.

Track athletes competing at World Athletics Championships

The women have a strong presence at the World Athletics Championships, with these athletes set to compete in their events:

Emma Bates, Keira D’Amato, Sara Hall - Marathon

Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Courtney Wayment - 3000m steeplechase

Nia Ali, Alia Armstrong, Keni Harrison, Alaysha Johnson - 100m hurdles

Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Britton Wilson - 400m hurdles

Michelle Atherley, Anna Hall, Kendell Williams, Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler - Heptathlon

Aleia Hobbs, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry - 100m

Tamara Clark, Jenna Prandini, Abby Steiner - 200m

Talitha Diggs, Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby - 400m

Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, Ajee Wilson - 800m

Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee, Elle St. Pierre - 1500m

Elise Cranny, Emily Infeld, Karissa Schweizer - 5000m

Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers, Karissa Schweizer - 10,000m

Celera Barnes, Tamari Davis, Gabby Thomas - 4x100m

Wadeline Jonathas, Jaide Stepter, Kaylin Whitney - 4x400m

Robyn Stevens, Miranda Melville - 20km race walk

Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey - 35km race walk

The men also have a talented World Athletics Championships roster, with several athletes looking to take home gold:

Elkanah Kibet, Colin Mickow, Galen Rupp - Marathon

Hillary Bor, Evan Jager, Benard Keter - 3000m steeplechase

Devon Allen, Trey Cunningham, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts - 110m hurdles

Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin, Khallifah Rosser - 400m hurdles

Marvin Bracy, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley - 100m

Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, Noah Lyles - 200m

Champion Allison, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Randolph Ross - 400m

Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel, Jonah Koech, Brandon Miller - 800m

Johnny Gregorek, Cooper Teare, Josh Thompson - 1500m

Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid, Abdihamid Nur - 5000m

Grant Fisher, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty - 10,000m

Kyree King, Josephus Lyles, Elijah Hall-Thompson - 4x100m

Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Elija Godwin - 4x400m

Steven Bastien, Kyle Garland, Zach Ziemek - Decathlon

Nick Christie, Dan Nehnevaj - 20km race walk

Nick Christie - 35km race walk

Finally, there is also the mixed relay team that will be in the World Athletic Championships 4x400m relay. They are led by:

Allyson Felix

Kennedy Simon

Ismail Turner

Noah Williams

All events will be streamed on either the World Athletics Championships Facebook or YouTube.

