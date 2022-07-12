List of US athletes participating in Track events at World Athletics Championships 2022

The World Athletics Championships are set to kick off this Friday, July 15. There will be quite a few events as athletes from around the world are going to Eugene, Oregon to compete in one of the world's most prestegious athletic competitions.
Track and field events are lined up for nine days straight with heats, semifinals and finals happening throughout the event.
The track events are expected to be the most popular, and for good reason. There are tons of stellar athletes competing in them, including Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammed and Allyson Felix.
Below is the full list of American athletes competing in track events next week.
Track athletes competing at World Athletics Championships
The women have a strong presence at the World Athletics Championships, with these athletes set to compete in their events:
- Emma Bates, Keira D’Amato, Sara Hall - Marathon
- Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Courtney Wayment - 3000m steeplechase
- Nia Ali, Alia Armstrong, Keni Harrison, Alaysha Johnson - 100m hurdles
- Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Britton Wilson - 400m hurdles
- Michelle Atherley, Anna Hall, Kendell Williams, Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler - Heptathlon
- Aleia Hobbs, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry - 100m
- Tamara Clark, Jenna Prandini, Abby Steiner - 200m
- Talitha Diggs, Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby - 400m
- Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, Ajee Wilson - 800m
- Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee, Elle St. Pierre - 1500m
- Elise Cranny, Emily Infeld, Karissa Schweizer - 5000m
- Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers, Karissa Schweizer - 10,000m
- Celera Barnes, Tamari Davis, Gabby Thomas - 4x100m
- Wadeline Jonathas, Jaide Stepter, Kaylin Whitney - 4x400m
- Robyn Stevens, Miranda Melville - 20km race walk
- Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey - 35km race walk
The men also have a talented World Athletics Championships roster, with several athletes looking to take home gold:
- Elkanah Kibet, Colin Mickow, Galen Rupp - Marathon
- Hillary Bor, Evan Jager, Benard Keter - 3000m steeplechase
- Devon Allen, Trey Cunningham, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts - 110m hurdles
- Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin, Khallifah Rosser - 400m hurdles
- Marvin Bracy, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley - 100m
- Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, Noah Lyles - 200m
- Champion Allison, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Randolph Ross - 400m
- Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel, Jonah Koech, Brandon Miller - 800m
- Johnny Gregorek, Cooper Teare, Josh Thompson - 1500m
- Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid, Abdihamid Nur - 5000m
- Grant Fisher, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty - 10,000m
- Kyree King, Josephus Lyles, Elijah Hall-Thompson - 4x100m
- Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Elija Godwin - 4x400m
- Steven Bastien, Kyle Garland, Zach Ziemek - Decathlon
- Nick Christie, Dan Nehnevaj - 20km race walk
- Nick Christie - 35km race walk
Finally, there is also the mixed relay team that will be in the World Athletic Championships 4x400m relay. They are led by:
- Allyson Felix
- Kennedy Simon
- Ismail Turner
- Noah Williams
All events will be streamed on either the World Athletics Championships Facebook or YouTube.