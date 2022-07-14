World Athletics Championships 2022 TV schedule for the USA revealed

The World Athletics Champions for 2022 in Oregon will start tomorrow (July 15). Various events will be held almost throughout the day, every day for 10 days and wrap up on July 24. One of the premier track and field competitions will be kicking off very soon.

Naturally, fans of elite athletic competitions (or of specific athletes like Sydney McLaughlin, Neeraj Chopra or Allyson Felix) will want to tune in. The events will be happening non-stop, similar to the Olympics, when everyone is tuned in constantly.

There are a few different ways to view these events, and it does depend on the country in which the viewer is. Here's what potential viewers might need to know about the World Athletics Championships.

TV channel, streaming, schedule and more for World Athletics Championships 2022

In the United States, NBC has the rights, as they have done with the Olympics since 1988. In other countries, other channels have the broadcasting rights for the competitions.

The vast majority of cable providers have NBC. Even televisions with antennae can pick their local NBC channel, which should be broadcasting the events.

However, if those methods do not work, there are alternative options. BBC One has the broadcasting rights for British viewers. American viewers can use this method if they change their IP and set their location to The United Kingdom using a VPN.

Setting up a VPN involves some technical knowledge, but it is possible. For an easier route, though, American viewers can head to one of two websites for a live stream of the event.

Both the World Athletics Championships YouTube and Facebook pages will be streaming the events all the time. To never miss a competition, check out these pages.

As mentioned, events are basically happening all the time. In just the first two days, there will be 31 events that will be streamed.

Day 1 Morning Schedule:

09:05 Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A

10:10 Men's High Jump Qualification

10:30 Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

11:45 4x400 Metres Relay Heats

12:05 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A

12:30 Men's 100 Metres Preliminary Round

13:10 Women's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

13:30 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

15:10 Men's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

Day 1 Afternoon Schedule:

17:05 Women's Shot Put Qualification

17:15 Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats

17:20 Women's Pole Vault Qualification

18:00 Men's Long Jump Qualification

18:10 Women's 1500 Metres Heats

18:50 Men's 100 Metres Heats

18:55 Men's Shot Put Qualification

19:50 4x400 Metres Relay Final

2022 USATF Outdoor Championships Sydney McLaughlin

Day 2 World Athletics Championships Morning Schedule:

10:30 Women's Triple Jump Qualification

10:35 Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats

11:10 Women's High Jump Qualification

11:25 Men's 110 Metres Hurdles Heats

12:00 Men's Hammer Throw Final

12:20 Women's 10,000 Metres Final

13:20 Men's 400 Metres Hurdles Heats

Day 2 Afternoon Schedule:

17:10 Women's 100 Metres Heats

18:00 Men's 100 Metres Semi-Final

18:20 Men's Long Jump Final

18:25 Women's Shot Put Final

18:30 Men's 1500 Metres Heats

19:05 Women's 1500 Metres Semi-Final

19:50 Men's 100 Metres Final

The aforementioned channels should have every event here. Viewers can rest assured knowing they'll be able to watch all the stellar athletes the World Athletics Championships has to offer.

