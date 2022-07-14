5 USA athletes who could win gold at World Athletics Championships 2022

The United States has fielded an incredible team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The roster is filled with decorated athletes and gold-medal hopefuls, who will want to dominate their respective events and continue their athletic excellence.

There are tons of individual athletes who will be hoping to take home a gold medal but only a few will pull off the prestigious feat. As the competition is heavy, even the most decorated athletes will fall short of their ultimate goal.

Here's who has the best shot at taking the gold in their events.

1) Nia Ali

Team USA Portraits For Tokyo 2020

Nia Ali is an incredibly versatile athlete for the United States and could take home a medal in any event she suits up for. This year, she's participating in the 100m hurdles category.

The field is stacked but Ali is an Olympic silver medalist and World Champion from 2019 in this event. If anyone can take home that gold medal, it's Ali.

Ali is in a competitive event, and a single mistake can cost even the best runners. Still, she's incredibly talented and is a favorite to medal.

2) Dalilah Muhammad

Muller Birmingham Diamond League

Dalilah Muhammad is one of the best runners the United States has to offer. She's medaled in the Olympics and was also a champion at another Olympics. She has done extremely well in the 400m hurdles, making her a great choice for winning gold.

The only problem is that she's facing off with fellow American Sydney McLaughlin, who is also a favorite.

3) Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix is one of the most decorated American athletes of all time. Any event she competes in sees her with a great shot at winning. Felix has won 11 Olympic medals, so she figures to be a favorite to win another one.

The only reason Felix is not first on this list despite her incredible track record is the fact that she's competing in a relay. In an individual race, Felix would probably have the best chance of anyone to win a World Athletics Championships gold medal.

As it stands, she's still dependent on three other runners, who might falter, which could lead to a loss.

4) Emma Bates

Emma Bates is running the marathon, which is admittedly a very difficult event to medal in, let alone take home the gold. However, she is a 12-time All-American in long-distance running. Bates is also the 2014 NCAA 10,000 champion for Boise State University. She also was the 2018 U.S. Women's Marathon Champion.

If anyone in the marathon field can take home the World Athletics Championships gold, it's Bates.

5) Sydney McLaughlin

Athletics - Olympics: Day 15 Sydney McLaughlin

Sydney McLaughlin has already won two Olympic gold medals, so another one at the World Athletics Championships would be no surprise. She is also the gold standard for the 400m hurdles, so all other athletes will be trying to stop her from taking the gold in the World Athletics Championships.

McLaughlin is in her prime as a runner and competing in an event in which she holds records. She might not win gold because anything can happen but it's going to be a surprise if she doesn't.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

