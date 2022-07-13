Top 5 US track & field athletes to watch at World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022

The United States has named an incredible team for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon from July 15-24. For United States fans, there are thus many great athletes to follow.

Here's a list of five track-and-field athletes who are probably going to be the most fun to watch at the World Athletics Championships:

#5 Trevor Bassitt

Trevor Bassitt will be competing in the men's 400m hurdles, where he has a strong chance of taking home the gold medal. He'll likely make it through to the final, which means he can be watched for multiple events.

Bassitt took home the silver medal in 400m at the Indoor World Athletics Championships earlier this year and will no doubt be looking to clinch a gold medal at the upcoming event.

#4 Nia Ali

Nia Ali is one of the most versatile athletes the United States is sending to Oregon this year. She specializes in the heptathlon, 100m hurdles and several other events. Ali will be competing in 100m hurdles at the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

That was the event in which Ali took home the silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She is also the 2019 world champion in that event, so all eyes should be on her during World Athletics Championships 2022.

#3 Chris Nilsen

Chris Nilsen will be heading up the United States' pole vaulting team. He specializes in that and the high jump, so he's absolutely one of the best athletes to watch this time around.

In 2020 in Tokyo, Nilsen took home the silver medal for pole vaulting. He's going to want to get the gold this time around, so a spectacular performance can be expected from him.

#2 Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix is one of the most decorated runners in athletic history. The American can make a legitimate case for being one of the best runners of all time, so any time she's in an event, all eyes should be on her.

The 11-time Olympic medalist will be participating in the 4x400m relay for Team USA this year.

She's also 36, which means that these events could be some of her last. Athleticism doesn't last forever, so American viewers should watch her while they still can.

#1 Sydney McLaughlin

Sydney McLaughlin will be competing in the 400m hurdles, where she is arguably the standard that all other runners are trying to live up to. She's a favorite to win gold, which means she'll likely be in all the events for it.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist holds records in the 400m hurdles, so everyone should tune in for her events at the World Athletics Championships.

