"This may somehow follow some rule but it’s still a disgrace" - NFL fans left outraged as Eagles' Devon Allen gets disqualified from World Athletics Championships for reacting too quickly to starting gun

A hopeful NFL wide receiver Devon Allen, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been competing in the World Athletics Championships for the United States. The Americans recently took home nine medals in one of the best athletic displays for the country.

Devon Allen’s false start prevented the US from a sweep in the 110m hurdles final. It could’ve been the 10th medal of the day for America, but Allen was ruled to have started a hair too soon.

Allen's disqualification sent NFL fans into a frenzy. Former NFL star Robert Griffin III and several other fans thought it was an unfair disqualification. Griffin and several others took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the matter.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Devon Allen SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN DISQUALIFIED.

He didn’t jump the gun.

He didn’t flinch.

He got punished for being TOO FAST.

Watch for yourself.

This NFL fan believes the false start call was justified.

One commenter thinks there may be more at play here.

This responder had a different idea.

This NFL fan believes the referees ruined a perfect day, but other sports wouldn't have.

Allen is an Olympian by trade and had an incredible run up to this race. He won the preliminaries with a stellar finish of 13.47. In the semi-finals, the runner improved that time, finishing at 13.09.

Had he not been disqualified, there is a very good chance he would have won as he was having loads of success up until that point.

Allen will now focus on the Eagles training camp. His new goal will be trying to make the roster there.

How the Eagles look ahead of upcoming NFL 2022 season

The Philadelphia Eagles nabbed a playoff spot last season before getting thoroughly dismantled by the then-defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last season was only quarterback Jalen Hurts' second season. He started 15 games last year. This was an improvement from only starting four games during the previous season. His growth and head coach Nick Sirianni's growth are cause for optimism this upcoming season.

The Eagles made a splash during the draft by trading for star wide receiver AJ Brown. He will be paired with DeVonta Smith to make a dynamic wide receiver duo.

If Miles Sanders can stay healthy, he and Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott should form a formidable running back trio. All this should help Hurts get even better. It will probably result in a better record this season.

On defense, the Eagles added Hasaan Reddick. He is coming off a career year with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers should compete with the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East title, especially given how the other two teams have been in recent memory.

The only challenge is how good the Washington Commanders will be after trading for Carson Wentz to, hopefully, find their quarterback after all this time.

