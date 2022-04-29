"The WR market is pretty goofy" - NFL Reddit stunned by Eagles' contract negotiation with AJ Brown

AJ Brown's move to the Philadelphia Eagles in a draft-night trade and then getting a four-year, $100 million deal with $57 million guaranteed has sent Reddit into a tizzy.

One user couldn't help but call out the current NFL wide receiver market, which has seen Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and now Brown get extended for more than $100 million, with Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Chris Godwin, and Mike Williams getting over $60 million extensions as well.

Another user felt the need to call out the Dallas Cowboys specifically for trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns:

Perhaps Mike Williams' extension was underpaid by modern wide receiver contract standards, as one user pointed out.

The same could be said for DJ Moore's extension.

Then again, this user thinks that the wide receiver market dictates this is a fair deal.

One user couldn't help but think of Calvin Ridley.

...although:

This user believes the wide receiver market boom is all Jacksonville Jaguars and Christian Kirk's fault:

This Titans fan blames Kirk for AJ Brown's move to the Eagles.

Ending on a high note, this user believes that AJ Brown can make this contract look like a good value deal if he can make good on his top receiver potential:

AJ Brown joins fellow star DeVonta Smith in Eagles' WR room

Jalen Hurts has another top weapon in the Philadelphia wide receiver room to go alongside DeVonta Smith. While many doubt Hurts' ability to lead the Eagles anywhere, having two elite playmakers could make life significantly more straightforward for the former Alabama/Oklahoma collegiate great.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sees a wealth of potential in the pairing, saying the six-foot-one, 225-lb Brown is the perfect complement to the slight frame of the six-foot, 170-pound Smith.

Sirianni, in particular, has faith in Brown's ability to win one-on-one matchups with the defensive back because of his strength, hands, and quickness:

"There's a lot of different things that because of his skill set, because of that play strength, because of that body quickness that he has, and then the biggest asset that he has... this guys catches everything. We can see him on a lot of different routes that fit our offense that uses that play strength, that uses that quickness. You want guys that can win one-on-one matchups, and this guy has shown in the NFL that he will win one-on-one matchups."

The NFL preseason starts in August and will be our first chance to watch the new Eagles wide receiver duo fly high.

LIVE POLL Q. Was AJ Brown overpaid? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht