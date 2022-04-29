"He went to a worse QB" - NFL fans react to monumental draft day trade as Eagles land Titans star A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles after being unable to negotiate a contract extension with the Tennessee Titans. Philadelphia acquired him for the No. 18 pick, which was used to replace him with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, as well the No. 101 pick in the third round.

After thriving in the Titans offense with Ryan Tannehill for the last few years, Brown heads to the City of Brotherly Love with a quarterback in Jalen Hurts that many have doubts about. Luckily, no matter how Hurts develops, the WR will be paid handsomely. Brown received a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.

This NFL fan has sympathy for the former Ole Miss wideout:

aidan @YoForeignnn @RapSheet Poor brown went to a even worse qb

Meanwhile, this Titans fan can't understand why it happened in the first place...

ESPN host Skubie Mageza had some fun trolling Titans fans:

The photoshop work was exquisite here, depicting an Eagles fanbase that can't believe what just happened:

This fan is worried about the Titans WR room following Brown's departure:

Meanwhile, this fan took it further, believing there was a grand scale conspiracy at play:

P 💎 @Rxzehs @RapSheet This makes me sick honestly, it's almost as if they don't want Nashville to see a super bowl lmao.

Here's a top-notch Mr. Krabs comparison meme for the Titans front office:

XAION @xaion_sr @RapSheet Titans said you ain't getting a dime from me

Some Titans fans are taking this really hard...

Troy @t_dunk3 @RapSheet Dead inside. Us Titans fans had alot invested in AJ. We loved the guy...

With others wondering what the game-plan will be now with a thinned-out receiving corps:

Anthony Stokes @timbersfan23 @RapSheet So the Titans are going to run the ball every play now?!?!

Maybe it's all part of the plan...

Meanwhile, Treylon Burks may forever be tied, for better or for worse, to A.J. Brown moving forward...

Pat @scip89 @RapSheet Good luck Treylon Burks on being forever compared to him

The A.J. Brown trade was the second deal the Eagles made on draft night

Philadelphia's front office was busy on draft night, having already sent the 15th,124th,162nd and166th overall picks to the Texans for DT Jordan Davis out of Georgia before the Brown trade.

With Davis fortifying a major position of need for Philly, the Eagles decided to complement their first-round pick last year, Devonta Smith, with a route-running force in Brown.

As Adam Schefter pointed out, the Eagles front office pulled off a major coup with the pair of deals:

[The] Eagles moved up to draft Georgia DT Jordan Davis, completed a blockbuster trade for former Titans’ WR A.J. Brown…and did it without giving up either or their double first-round picks in the 2023 draft.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles moved up to draft Georgia DT Jordan Davis, completed a blockbuster trade for former Titans' WR A.J. Brown…and did it without giving up either or their double first-round picks in the 2023 draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft could turn out to be a game-changing night that moved the Eagles into contender territory, or another 2011 "Dream Team"-like scenario, with there seemingly being little middle ground in between.

