Who is Grant Fisher? Ethnicity, background, and more about American sprinter who missed out on a medal in 10,000 meter event

Grant Fisher is one of the United States' premier runners. He is a long-distance runner who holds the American outdoor record in the 10,000 meters event and the indoor record in the 5000 meters category.

Fisher was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in cross-country for the 2013–14 and 2014–15 seasons in high school.

Unfortunately, Fisher did not medal at the World Athletics Championships as he finished fourth in the 10,000 meter event.

His time was 27:28.14 – just .17 away from finishing third and medaling. Astoundingly, that number was tied for the best-ever finish by an American in this event at the World Athletics Championships. In 2013, Galen Rupp had the same time and also finished fourth.

In total, the runner's final time was less than a second behind the winner, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda. The long-distance runner didn't have quite enough gas to catch the third-place finisher Jacob Kiplimo, also of Uganda.

The USA star felt the home crowd spurred him on in his record finish. He said following the event:

“You could hear the crowd chanting, ‘USA, USA!’ every lap. That felt good. Felt like I had a whole stadium behind me. Hopefully, this can kick off some good things in the U.S. as far as track and field goes.”

The athlete also had this to say about his finish:

"I’m going to be thinking about this one for a while. The U.S. is coming on strong in the 10k and I’m happy to be a part of it. I don’t want to scoff at fourth place, but when you see the medal is right in front of you with 50 meters to go. So agonizingly close.”

Fisher went on to say that the experience was something he would cherish and added:

“The guys I kind of used to look up to and think of as on a different level than myself, I’m right there with them now. So yeah, I went in with no fear. I wanted to mix it up, be aggressive. I’m getting closer, but I’m not there yet.”

Grant Fisher is a Canadian-born runner but runs for Team USA. He has citizenship in the United States, which allows the 25-year-old star to compete for the country he loves.

Despite not medaling in this event, Grant Fisher does have two medals from other events. He took home a medal in both the 2013 World Youth (U18) in Donetsk and the 2014 World Junior (U20) in Eugene. Both events were 1,500 meter events.

