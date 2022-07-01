World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra starts favorite, 400m runners limping back to fitness

With two weeks to go until the Eugene World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, India’s Olympic champion and national record holder in men’s javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, looks to be the favorite. The World Athletics Championships will be held from July 15 to 24.

Post the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Chopra has gone from strength to strength, especially this June, despite a hiatus of 10 months. Chopra has twice improved his national record in javelin, that too within a short span of time. At the Stockholm Diamond League on Thursday (June 30), Chopra registered a throw of 89.94m.

However, the core group of 400m runners aren’t showing the kind of progress expected of them ahead of the World Athletics Championships. They haven't excelled on the track despite a month-long international exposure tour to Turkey.

Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1

All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm!



Next stop Representing at the World Championships in Eugene It felt amazing to be back on the Diamond League circuit and even better to get a new PB!All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm!Next stopRepresentingat the World Championships in Eugene It felt amazing to be back on the Diamond League circuit and even better to get a new PB!All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm!Next stop ➡️ Representing 🇮🇳 at the World Championships in Eugene https://t.co/OpiXyrp4wv

Members of the national men’s 4x400m relay squad aren’t fully fit, and the right combination for the World Athletics Championships is yet to be decided. India’s lead 400m runner, Amoj Jacob's fitness is doubtful and he will have to prove his fitness before boarding the flight to Eugene.

Barring Jacob, the elite 400m runners have struggled to post a sub-46 second time. Now, however, he has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Jacob was injured during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships held in Chennai from June 10 to 14.

Jacob's selection for the World Athletics Championships will be subject to his fitness, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said. If he doesn’t fulfill the fitness criteria, he will be replaced by Arokia Rajiv in the 4x400m relay team.

It will be a challenging task for the disorganized national 4x400m relay team to either repeat their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games performance or further improve their national record at the World Athletics Championships.

According to national athletics coach Rajesh Ramesh, another member of the national relay squad also isn’t fully fit as he injured his hand in April and is yet to start a high intensity workout.

Avinash Sable the one to watch at World Athletics Championships

Atulkrishan @iAtulKrishan Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower #NeerajChopra @Neeraj_chopra1 ), top male steeplechaser Avinash Sable and long jumper M Sreeshankar will lead the Indian charge at the World Athletics Championships to be held at Eugene, Oregon in the US, from July 15-24. Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower #NeerajChopra (@Neeraj_chopra1), top male steeplechaser Avinash Sable and long jumper M Sreeshankar will lead the Indian charge at the World Athletics Championships to be held at Eugene, Oregon in the US, from July 15-24. https://t.co/Q0tyFAULvL

Tokyo Olympian and national record holder Avinash Sable is another high-profile name who has consistently improved his performance in the 3000m steeplechase. Sable's best time this year so far is 8:12.48 seconds, and he will be one to watch at the Eugene World Athletics Championships.

Olympian and national record holder in men’s long jump, Murali Sreeshankar, has matured a lot and his recent performance of above 8.30m ranks him among the finalists.

India’s leading women's 400m runner, Aishwarya Mishra, has been included in the national team for the World Athletics Championships but she too has to prove her fitness.

Team for World Athletics Championships:

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), MP Jabir (400m hurdles), Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (long jump), Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel, Eldhose Paul (triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav (javelin throw), Sandeep Kumar (20km race walk). Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Maganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Anas (all relay 4x400m).

Women: S Dhanalakshmi (200m), Aishwarya Misha (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Anu Rani (javelin), Priyanka Goswami (20km walk).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far