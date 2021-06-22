Kuortane Games to host the much-anticipated clash between Neeraj Chopra and Johannes Vetter.

Indian Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra will go up against world no. 1 Johannes Vetter of Germany in a much-anticipated clash before the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Kuortane Games in Finland.

The preliminary entry list for the men's javelin event at the Kuortane Games included some illustrious names like Anderson Peters, the 2019 World Champion and Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic medalist, along with Chopra and Vetter. Looking at the entry list of the Kuortane Games, one can regard it as the most important competition for men's javelin before the Tokyo Olympics.

Kuortane Games, the best competition for Neeraj Chopra leading up to the Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra, who began his European leg of competitions with the Portugal meet of Meeting Cidade de Lisboa, will be participating next in Karlstad GP on 22nd June. However, the Kuortane Games on 26th June will be an event where he will face some of the best competition since 2018.

Neeraj Chopra is in good shape and has been threatening to beat the magical 90-meter mark since the beginning of this season. He began his European tour with a rather subdued 83.18 meters throw at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa. However, Neeraj Chopra claimed that he was in training mode for that competition and there is a lot more in the tank.

Return to competition for Johannes Vetter at the Kuortane Games

Johannes Vetter has been in sizzling form since the beginning of the 2021 season. He had been throwing over 90 meters at will with his best being 96.29 meters at the 2021 European Team Championships in Silesia, Poland. However, at those championships, he pulled his adductor muscle and has been out of competition since the 29th of May.

Kuortane Games will be an ideal competition for Vetter to make his return. He will have a look at some of his major competitors at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and ensure his fitness as well. Johannes Vetter has competed against Neeraj Chopra in the 2017 and 2018 season at various Diamond League meets.

The mega clash before the Olympics at the Kuortane Games

The Kuortane Games in Finland will be an ideal opportunity for the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Anderson Peters and Keshorn Walcott to make a statement questioning the dominance of Johannes Vetter. They need to put their best foot forward to put some kind of pressure on Vetter before the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

However, given the dominance of the German, it seems highly improbable for any of his challengers to dethrone him. He has been giving it his all to break Jan Zelenzy's World Record mark of 98.48 meters since last year.

One can say that stranger things have happened in sports, but the way he has been going, it will take a herculean effort from the likes of Neeraj Chopra to cause any kind of upset. The first step, of course, will be a breakthrough performance at the Kuortane Games.

