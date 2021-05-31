2016 Rio silver medalist Julius Yego will be "happy" if Johannes Vetter sets world record

Johannes Vetter has been in beast mode in 2021, with eight 90m-plus throws to his credit. The 28-year-old German javelin ace's latest 96.29m throw at the European Athletics Team Championships has brought him closer to the world record of 98.48m held by Czechoslovakia's Jan Zelezny.

One of the top medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, Johannes Vetter's onslaught began in April when he threw 91.50m at the Ursapharm Speerwurfmeeting in Offenburg. Since then, his remaining seven 90m-plus throws came only in May.

Johannes Vetter’s May includes 91.12m, 90.43m (European Throwing Cup, Split), 94.20m, 91.33m (Continental Tour, Ostrava) and 93.20m, 91.86m (Continental Tour, Dessau) besides his European Team Championships display in Poland. His 96.29m is also the third-farthest throw in history.

Performance of the day. 🙌 Performance of the season as well?@jojo_javelin produces the third longest throw in history with 96.29m in Silesia! 🤯🤯🤯#ETCH2021 pic.twitter.com/rC9cSBFgJ1 — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) May 29, 2021

2016 Rio Olympic men’s javelin silver medallist Julius Yego felt Johannes Vetter is carrying on the form he started last year. The Kenyan said he would be happy to see the German break the world record during his playing days.

“Johannes Vetter is doing marvelous at the moment. The form he started last season in 2020, he has shown that in the current season. Am happy for him and he has that world record on sight. I will be happy if the world record is broken during my active career,” Yego told Sportskeeda exclusively during a Twitter conversation.

Zero injuries helped Johannes Vetter stay consistent

Johannes Vetter put consistency high on his priority list since last year, and it's something that his rivals at the Tokyo Olympics will be wary of. Yego acknowledged that the German's secret to being consistent is "no injuries and being healthy."

“You can be consistent if you are healthy with no injuries. That is the main thing and of course, when you are in top form, nothing can stop one from being consistent and throwing far,” said the two-time Olympian Yego, who is aiming for an elusive gold in his third appearance.

Last month, Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra stressed that any throw around 91m or 92m would fetch a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Yego, who holds both African and Commonwealth Games records, echoed Neeraj's sentiments.

“At the moment, 92m and plus is enough. The level of javelin competition since 2015 has increasingly gone up. On a lucky day, you can win a gold medal,” added Yego, who finished last at the 2012 London Games.

Granted visa to travel to France. I am very happy that I am getting a chance to compete in international competitions before #Tokyo2020. I'm thankful to @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @KirenRijiju @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @afiindia for making this happen. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 30, 2021

The Kenyan has been a fan of Neeraj since the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG). While Neeraj won the gold medal with 86.47m, Yego finished 13th in the qualification round. Asked what made him pick the Indian above others, the Kenyan expressed his awe at Neeraj’s talent.

“His talent! He is super talented and he has a bright future in javelin,” said Yego, who learnt about the sport watching YouTube videos. He is also a gold medal winner at the 2015 World Championships with 92.72m in China.

Julius Yego wants European competition before Olympics

Like every other athlete, Yego yearns for European competition too. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, obtaining a visa has posed a challenge for the Kenyan. He remains hopeful of getting some competitions under his belt before the Tokyo Olympics.

Having battled injuries for close to three years, Yego still feels he can win the coveted gold medal in Tokyo. One of the top medal prospects for Kenya in track and field, Yego’s last 90m throw came in 2015 and he is optimistic about repeating the feat in Tokyo.

“It (training) is getting better at the moment. At first, of course, it was very difficult to train due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes it’s been since 2015 but you never know what will happen in Tokyo. My main aim is to train hard and reach the final and give it a huge shot,” concluded Yego before heading to train.

