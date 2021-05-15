Watch: Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian medal prospect Neeraj Chopra flexes his muscles in Patiala

Neeraj Chopra is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which is now less than 70 days away. With no competition in sight, the young javelin ace is sweating it out day and night to be in the best possible shape before the big-ticket event.

The 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games champion is currently based at the National Institute Sports (NIS) in Patiala. On Friday, Neeraj Chopra posted a video on his social media handles showing the flexibility of his muscles.

In the video, Chopra is seen holding aloft a medicine ball – usually used in gymnasiums for core exercises – and slowly bending his body into an arch. It gives Neeraj Chopra a bridge yoga pose or Bandha Sarvangasana, before he slowly gets up to release the ball.

The bridge yoga pose is of great help for athletes. It works as a front hip joint opener and also strengthens one’s spine, besides improving the spinal flexibility. It helps in stimulating thyroid as well.

The pose also aids in getting relief from stress, anxiety, insomnia, and in overcoming depression.

Had a great time training at the Kalinga Stadium here in Bhubaneswar. Now looking forward to getting some competition experience under the belt. #tokyoolympics #Roadtotokyo @jswsports pic.twitter.com/1aG6qJHH5B — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) February 13, 2021

Neeraj Chopra to face stiff competition at Tokyo Olympics

At the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra is going to face stiff competition from the likes of Johannes Vetter of Germany, who has consistently been throwing his javelin close to the 90m-mark. Magnus Kirt of Estonia is also one of the top contenders for the Tokyo gold.

Chopra realizes how tough the field will be at the Games but also knows that everything depends on how one's body responds to the pressure on the day of the competition.

“Currently, Germany’s Johannes Vetter is constantly throwing above the 90m-mark. It all depends on how the body of the athletes functions on the given day but to win a medal at Olympics, I think a 91m or 92m throw would be good enough,” Neeraj said in a virtual media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Meanwhile, Chopra and other Indian athletes will miss out on a chance to participate in the Muller Grand Prix in Great Britain on May 23 due to travel restrictions imposed by the UK. The one-day event at Gatestead is part of Diamond League series approved by World Athletics.