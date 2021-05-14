Tokyo Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra among Indians to miss out on Muller Grand Prix due to travel ban 

At a time when the Tokyo Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra desires more events, the Indian javelin ace will miss out on competing at the Muller Grand Prix in Gateshead, United Kingdom. Due to the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, India has been put on the red list by the UK and several other European countries.

The one-day event in Gateshead is scheduled to take place on May 23 and is part of the Diamond League series sanctioned by World Athletics. Only the best athletes get to participate in the Diamond League and Neeraj Chopra has earned a place with his consistent performances.

Chopra set a national record in March with a throw of 88.07m at the Indian Grand Prix III. Since he also participated in the Diamond League in 2018, getting an entry into the competition wasn't a problem for the Indian.

The Indian athletics team, along with Neeraj Chopra and the Tokyo Olympic-bound javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, were to travel to Turkey for training last month. But a mandatory 15-day quarantine upon arrival for the athletes forced the tour to be postponed.

“We are not going to compete in Great Britain as European nations aren’t issuing visas because of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India. Javelin throwers were supposed to go to Turkey for training in the last week of April, but the training stint was postponed as there was a 15-day quarantine rule for Indians,” an athlete from the team told IANS.

That's a ticket for #Tokyo2020 for Murli Sreeshankar in that pic.



Sree jumped 8.26m in his 5th attempt & improved his own National Record! Prev. record 8.20m



Well done champ!@SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/WSgBuWp6hs — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 16, 2021

SAI trying their best to send Neeraj Chopra & others abroad

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is also helpless in this matter. According to a SAI source, all efforts are being made to send these athletes abroad for top-level preparations, but the travel restrictions, flights and visa issues are becoming a major roadblock.

“We are trying to get them out of India for better preparation. They were not able to go because Europe has put a travel ban on Indians. Visas and flights are the biggest issue. We have to get clearance from foreign governments and that is what we are trying to do at present,” the source told this website on condition of anonymity.

Other than Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and middle-distance runner Avinash Sable too could have made it to the Gateshead event in Great Britain.