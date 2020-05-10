Neeraj Chopra has the best chance of winning a Tokyo Olympics 2021 gold medal: Anju Bobby George

Neeraj Chopra is one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics

Former Indian long jump athlete Anju Bobby George earmarked Neeraj Chopra as of the few athletes who she feels can definitely win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

In a Live session hosted by Afreen on Sportskeeda's Instagram handle, Anju claimed that Neeraj Chopra has what it takes to win a gold medal for India at next year's Tokyo Olympics, while she also praised the Indian mixed relay team.

"Neeraj Chopra can (win a gold medal for India at Tokyo 2021), the mixed relay team is also doing well. I feel if Neeraj Chopra can put up a good performance, he can be a gold medallist for India," Anju said.

One of India's most consistent athletes of all time, Chopra has been at the forefront of India's achievements in the javelin throw event as a part of numerous athletics meets.

Having set multiple records in the javelin throw discipline in the junior category, Chopra quickly transitioned to the senior level and even won a gold medal in his debut appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

The then 20-year-old continued his purple patch even in the 2018 Asian Games, where he won yet another gold medal with a record throw of 88.06m to stamp his authority in the discipline at a very young age.

Neeraj Chopra, one of India's brightest prospects at the Tokyo Olympics

Chopra's dominant run was unfortunately cut short by a right albow injury, which needed to be operated on that was sure to rule him out of competing for a long period of time.

The youngster went under the knife in 2019 and missed premier events, most importantly the 2019 World Athletics Championship. However, the talented athlete returned with a bang and attained a distance of 87.86m at the ACNE League meeting in South Africa to book his spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

With some consistent performances, backed by enough time to prepare for the next year's mega event, Chopra is undoubtedly one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics.