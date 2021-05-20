Ostrava Golden Spike: Armand Duplantis, Johannes Vetter, Fred Kerley dominate on opening day

Swedish world champion Armand Duplantis cleared the 5.90m mark to clinch the men’s pole vault gold at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday. Meanwhile, German Johannes Vetter threw his javelin for a distance of 94.20m warning his rivals ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Competing in his first meeting of the summer, Duplantis achieved the mark with his first attempt which eventually gave him victory. He then went for 5.95m and 6.00m but failed to clear on both occasions. American ace Sam Kendricks took second place with 5.85m while Frenchman Valentin Lavillenie came third with 5.60m.

“It was my first meeting of the summer so I just needed to get the rust away,” Duplantis told World Athletics. “I had a bit of a problem with the running part and just could not feel my legs doing the job I needed. But it showed me I am in pretty good shape.”

What a 🚀@jojo_javelin produces impressive 94.20m world lead with third biggest throw of his career.



The only man to have ever thrown farther than the German is @ZlataTretra meeting director and world record-holder Jan Zelezny.#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/FNYtb47c0d — Continental Tour Gold (@ContiTourGold) May 19, 2021

Johannes Vetter dominates at Ostrava Golden Spike

Vetter, who is being touted as one of the top medal contenders in javelin at the Tokyo Olympics, produced a top performance throwing past the 94m-mark.

This was the third longest throw of his career. Anderson Peters of Grenada took silver with 83.39m while Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago) had to settle for bronze with 82.75m at the Ostrava Golden Spike.

“It was a great throw. But of course the world record would be even better. It was great training for me. I made only small mistakes and managed to hit the javelin very clean,” Vetter, 2017 world gold medallist, said.

American Fred Kerley shines at Ostrava Golden Spike

Veteran American Justin Gatlin finished second in the men’s 100m, clocking 10.8s, with compatriot Fred Kerley taking gold in 9.96s at the Ostrava Golden Spike. Canadian André De Grasse in 10.17s took bronze. Kerly also took the men’s 200m silver with 20.27s.

In the women’s 200m, star American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson eased to the top in 22.35s with Nigerian Blessing Okagbare finishing second in 22.59s. Swiss Mujinga Kambundji was third in 22.85s. Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei won the 3000m in 7: 33.26s.