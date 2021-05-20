WATCH: Bajrang Punia's beast mode on ahead of Tokyo Olympics

India's ace grappler Bajrang Punia is gearing up for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics with full vigor.

Earlier in April, Punia had to settle for a silver medal at the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The star mat maestro dominated his category and breezed through the preliminary round and semis to reach the final against Takuto Otoguro of Japan.

He defeated South Korea's Yongseok Jeong 3-0 in the quarterfinals, before brushing aside the challenge of Bilguun Sarmandakh of Mongolia 7-0 in the semis. However, he had to pull out of the summit clash after suffering a niggle in his elbow.

It seems now that Punia has recovered completely from the niggle and has turned on the beast mode in the gym.

The 65 kg freestyle wrestler from Haryana shared a video of an intense arm workout on his official Instagram account. Bajrang, who is also a World Championship silver medallist, can be seen working out on an elliptical arm workout machine. Watch the video here:

Bajrang Punia uses his social media to spread awareness and information regarding COVID-19 resources

Bajrang Punia briefly suspended his social media accounts from March to mid-April in order to completely focus on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. However, Covid-19's deadly second wave in India brought him back to all platforms. The star grappler wanted to make full use of his following and lend a helping hand to those in need.

Punia has been spreading awareness about the pandemic. The Jhajjar-born wrestler is also associated with a youth-run organization, with the aim of finding hospital beds for those in need. These steps are commendable, especially at a time when there is a severe shortage of resources in the country.

A humble appeal to our citizens. Please come forward at this time of need. The country needs you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HHlRSurwQv — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) April 28, 2021

Along with Punia, the other men's wrestlers who will be representing India at the Olympics are Ravi Dahiya (57 kg Freestyle), Deepak Punia (86 kg Freestyle), and Sumit Malik (125 kg Freestyle).

Over in the women's category, Vinesh Phogat (53 kg Freestyle), Anshu Malik (57 kg Freestyle), Sonam Malik (62 kg Freestyle), and Seema Bisla (50 kg Freestyle) will be carrying the hopes of the nation.

Bajrang is one of the best medal contenders for the nation. Do share in the comments section below if you think he will bring home an Olympic medal.