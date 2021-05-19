IOC offers to send additional medical staff for safe Tokyo Olympics

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday assured the apex body is prepared to send additional medical staff to support COVID-19 countermeasures at the Tokyo Olympics. The big-ticket event starts on July 23.

Bach’s comments come at a time when the Japanese citizens are protesting against the staging of the Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 surge. However, the IOC and the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee stood firm that the Games will go ahead as per schedule.

On the first day of the three-day coordination commission meeting, Bach said in a video conference that the IOC is planning to send an additional medical contingent to support the operations in Tokyo. They will ensure strict COVID-19 protocols are being maintained at the Olympic Village and all the venues.

Japan is facing a surge in #COVID19 deaths from more infectious variants just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics are set to start.



At least 18 people have died at home in Osaka as ICU beds near full capacity.



A poll found 59% of people in Japan want the games to be canceled. pic.twitter.com/VIwicpyLyh — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 11, 2021

“The IOC has offered to the organising committee to have additional medical personnel as part of the NOC (National Olympic Committee) delegations,” Bach said, without giving out details of the number of staff members.

This was the last meeting between the IOC and the Japanese authorities before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Several states in Japan, including Tokyo, have been under a state of emergency from late April until May 31. Bach himself was scheduled to visit Hiroshima earlier in the month, but the trip got canceled because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Attempts to cancel Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 surge still on

Meanwhile, several applications to cancel the Tokyo Olympics have reached Japan's top authorities over the last week. After an anti-Olympic petition with 350,000 signatures was submitted a few days ago, the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga detailing the alarming health situation prevailing in the country.

Earlier, more than 30 Japanese municipalities have declined to host foreign athletes and conduct cultural exchange programs due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, amid all this, Bach reiterated to concentrate on safe hosting of the Tokyo Olympics.

“The most important principle is very clear: The Olympic Village is a safe place and Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be organised in a safe way. We must concentrate on the delivery of these safe and secure Olympic Games because the opening ceremony is only 65 days away,” he said.