Tokyo Olympics 2021: Full list of Indian athletes qualified so far

With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics within sniffing distance, preparations are well on course in the Japanese capital. It goes without saying that the COVID-19 protocols would be maintained at each step, especially after the backlash and resistance from the local people for staging the event in the middle of a pandemic.
But, once the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony gets underway on July 23, the spectacle will grab more eyeballs than anything in the entire world.
Aiming for its best-ever outing at the Games, the Indian contingent is unfortunately suffering major hiccups in the build-up to the event. Travel restrictions and lockdowns have hit them hard. Indian athletes are thus far from the level of preparations they would have liked to have before appearing at the Tokyo Olympics.
In fact, many of them might not even qualify for the Olympics, given that participating in tournaments has become a distant reality now.
However, with most of the qualifiers being done with before the second COVID-19 wave wreaked havoc, the lion’s share of Indian athletes have already earned Tokyo Olympics quotas.
So far, 95 Indian athletes have made the cut, across 12 categories, as per the final list prepared by their respective federations for the Games.
Here is the list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics so far:
Archery
Tarundeep Rai - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team
Atanu Das - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team
Pravin Jadhav - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team
Deepika Kumari - Women’s Individual
Athletics
Muhammed Anas, VK Vismaya, Nirmal Noah, Jisna Mathew - 4x400m Mixed Relay
Bhawna Jat - Women's 20 km Race-walk
Irfan Thodi - Men's 20 km Race-walk
Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20 km Race-walk
Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20 km Race-walk
Rahul - Men's 20 km Race-walk
Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase
M Sreeshankar - Men's Long jump
Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus throw
Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin throw
Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin throw
Boxing
Amit Panghal - Men's 52kg
Manish Kaushik - Men's 63kg
Vikas Krishan - Men's 69kg
Ashish Kumar - Men's 75kg
Satish Kumar - Men's 91+kg
Mary Kom - Women's 51kg
Simranjit Kaur - Women's 60kg
Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 69kg
Pooja Rani - Women's 75kg
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza - Men's Individual Eventing
Fencing
Bhavani Devi - Women's Sabre
Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak - Women's Artistic Gymnastics
Hockey
Men's team (16-member Squad)
Women's team (16-member Squad)
Rowing
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls
Sailing
Nethra Kumanan - Women's Laser Radial
Vishnu Saravanan - Men's Laser Standard
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - men's skiff 49er
Shooting
Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team
Abhishek Verma - 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team
Deepak Kumar - 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team
Divyansh Singh Panwar - 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team
Sanjeev Rajput - 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual
Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual
Angad Veer Singh Bajwa - Men’s Skeet, Individual
Mairaj Ahmad Khan - Men’s Skeet Individual
Manu Bhaker - 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and 25m Pistol Women, Individual and Mixed Team
Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team
Apurvi Chandela - 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual
Elavenil Valarivan - 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team
Rahi Sarnobat - 25m Women’s Pistol, Individual
Anjum Moudgil - 50m Women’s Air Rifle 3 positions, Individual and Mixed Team
Tejaswini Sawant - 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual
Table Tennis
Achanta Sharath Kamal - Men's singles, Mixed Doubles
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's singles
Manika Batra - Women's singles, Mixed Doubles
Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's singles
Wrestling
Ravi Dahiya - Men's 57 kg Freestyle
Bajrang Punia - Men's 65 kg Freestyle
Deepak Punia - Men's 86 kg Freestyle
Sumit Malik - Men's 125 kg Freestyle
Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53 kg Freestyle
Anshu Malik - Women's 57 kg Freestyle
Sonam Malik - Women's 62 kg Freestyle
Seema Bisla - Women's 50 kg Freestyle