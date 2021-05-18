Tokyo Olympics 2021: Full list of Indian athletes qualified so far

With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics within sniffing distance, preparations are well on course in the Japanese capital. It goes without saying that the COVID-19 protocols would be maintained at each step, especially after the backlash and resistance from the local people for staging the event in the middle of a pandemic.

But, once the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony gets underway on July 23, the spectacle will grab more eyeballs than anything in the entire world.

Aiming for its best-ever outing at the Games, the Indian contingent is unfortunately suffering major hiccups in the build-up to the event. Travel restrictions and lockdowns have hit them hard. Indian athletes are thus far from the level of preparations they would have liked to have before appearing at the Tokyo Olympics.

In fact, many of them might not even qualify for the Olympics, given that participating in tournaments has become a distant reality now.

However, with most of the qualifiers being done with before the second COVID-19 wave wreaked havoc, the lion’s share of Indian athletes have already earned Tokyo Olympics quotas.

So far, 95 Indian athletes have made the cut, across 12 categories, as per the final list prepared by their respective federations for the Games.

Here is the list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics so far:

Archery

Atanu Das is hoping to make up after his disappointing show at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Tarundeep Rai - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team

Atanu Das - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team

Pravin Jadhav - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team

Deepika Kumari - Women’s Individual

Athletics

Muhammed Anas in action at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Muhammed Anas, VK Vismaya, Nirmal Noah, Jisna Mathew - 4x400m Mixed Relay

Bhawna Jat - Women's 20 km Race-walk

Irfan Thodi - Men's 20 km Race-walk

Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20 km Race-walk

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20 km Race-walk

Rahul - Men's 20 km Race-walk

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase

M Sreeshankar - Men's Long jump

Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus throw

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin throw

Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin throw

Boxing

Manish Kaushik (right) will feature in the men's 63kg event at the Tokyo Olympics

Amit Panghal - Men's 52kg

Manish Kaushik - Men's 63kg

Vikas Krishan - Men's 69kg

Ashish Kumar - Men's 75kg

Satish Kumar - Men's 91+kg

Mary Kom - Women's 51kg

Simranjit Kaur - Women's 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 69kg

Pooja Rani - Women's 75kg

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza - Men's Individual Eventing

Fencing

Bhavani Devi - Women's Sabre

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak - Women's Artistic Gymnastics

Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team is aiming to end its 41-year medal drought at the Olympics

Men's team (16-member Squad)

Women's team (16-member Squad)

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan - Women's Laser Radial

Vishnu Saravanan - Men's Laser Standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - men's skiff 49er

Shooting

Apurvi Chandela will feature in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Event

Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team

Abhishek Verma - 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team

Deepak Kumar - 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team

Divyansh Singh Panwar - 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team

Sanjeev Rajput - 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa - Men’s Skeet, Individual

Mairaj Ahmad Khan - Men’s Skeet Individual

Manu Bhaker - 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and 25m Pistol Women, Individual and Mixed Team

Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team

Apurvi Chandela - 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual

Elavenil Valarivan - 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team

Rahi Sarnobat - 25m Women’s Pistol, Individual

Anjum Moudgil - 50m Women’s Air Rifle 3 positions, Individual and Mixed Team

Tejaswini Sawant - 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual

Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal will feature in his fourth Olympics

Achanta Sharath Kamal - Men's singles, Mixed Doubles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's singles

Manika Batra - Women's singles, Mixed Doubles

Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's singles

Wrestling

Mary Kom is eyeing her second medal at the Olympics

Ravi Dahiya - Men's 57 kg Freestyle

Bajrang Punia - Men's 65 kg Freestyle

Deepak Punia - Men's 86 kg Freestyle

Sumit Malik - Men's 125 kg Freestyle

Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53 kg Freestyle

Anshu Malik - Women's 57 kg Freestyle

Sonam Malik - Women's 62 kg Freestyle

Seema Bisla - Women's 50 kg Freestyle