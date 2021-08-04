Arshad Nadeem: All you need to know about Neeraj Chopra's Pakistani opponent in the Olympic javelin throw finals

Arshad Nadeem has booked a spot in the men's javelin throw final at the 2021 Olympics on August 4. The Pakistani javelin thrower started in Group B of the qualification round.

Nadeem, who set a new South Asian Games record in 2019, had a poor start to his qualification. The qualification mark for the final was set at 83.50m.

Arshad Nadeem managed to throw the javelin at a distance of 78.50m in his first attempt. However, he made a strong comeback in his second attempt and registered an impressive throw of 85.16m. The second attempt was enough for Arshad Nadeem to confirm an automatic qualification into the final.

At the end of the qualification round for both Group A and Group B, Arshad Nadeem was one of six javelin throwers who enjoyed automatic qualification into the final. India's Neeraj Chopra, Germany's Johannes Vetter and Julian Weber, Finland's Lassi Etelatalo, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch are the other five throwers who earned automatic qualification into the final.

Here is everything you need to know about Pakistan's star javelin thrower.

Arshad Nadeem has seventh best throw in 2021

Arshad Nadeem recorded the seventh-best throw of 2021 a few months earlier. Arshad Nadeem threw the javelin at a distance of 86.38m at an athletics event in Iran. It was the seventh-best throw by a male javelin thrower recorded in 2021. The throw was marginally short of Neraj Chopra's personal best of 88.07m.

Arshad Nadeem is an Asian Games bronze medalist

At the 2018 Asian Games, Arshad Nadeem clinched a bronze medal with a throw of 80.75m. At the same event, Neeraj Chopra won gold with a throw of 88.06m.

Arshad Nadeem has multiple medals from South Asian Games

Arshad Nadeem has won two medals from the South Asian Games. Arshad Nadeem won a gold medal at the 2019 Asian Games which confirmed his spot for the Tokyo Olympics. He threw the javelin at a distance of 86.29m to emerge as the champion.

Prior to his gold medal winning performance, Arshad Nadeem had won bronze at the 2016 South Asian Games hosted in India. Neeraj Chopra was first at the 2016 Games with a throw of 82.23m and Arshad Nadeem won bronze with a throw of 78.33m.

Arshad Nadeem's other medals at internaltional

competions

Arshad Nadeem won bronze at the 2016 Asian Junior Championships. A year later he was third at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

