Neeraj Chopra's mammoth first throw books him a berth at the 2021 Olympics final

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra aced his first throw (86.65m) to advance to the 2021 Olympic javelin throw final. Neeraj secured direct qualification with his first attempt, which placed him at the top of the charts in Group A.

Neeraj's throw landed at the 86.65m mark in the qualification round. With the automatic qualification mark set at 83.5m, he not only ensured his passage into the finals but also topped the charts today. In fact, his first attempt was good enough to ensure that Neeraj Chopra did not have to throw the javelin for the next two rounds.

Finland's Etelatalo Lassi became the second thrower after Neeraj to seal automatic qualification for the final. Lassi threw the javelin at a distance of 84.5m.

The third athlete to secure automatic qualification was Johannes Vetter. The German made a slow start to his Olympics 2021 campaign. His first couple of throws were poor but Vetter made attempts in the third round. The German's final throw landed at the 85.64m mark, making him eligible for automatic qualification.

As mentioned before, the qualification cut for the finals is 83.50m. The javelin throwers have to either directly qualify or find a place in the top 12, to advance to the finals of the javelin throw at the 2021 Olympics.

USA's Michael Shuey failed all his attempts and finished at the bottom of the table. He struggled due to his injury and he will be disappointed after failing to make it to the final round.

Neeraj Chopra's recent form:

Neeraj has been in clinical form recently and has been aiming a 90m throw at the Olympics. His clinical performance in the qualification rounds has definitely set him up for an even better outing in the final. Fans will not be surprised to see the Indian athlete break the 90m barrier in the next round.

During the 2018 Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra went past his own national record of 86.48m by throwing 88.06m to win the gold medal in the javelin throw at Jakarta, Indonesia. Javelin thrower Neeraj also bagged a bronze medal at the recently held Kuortane Games in Finland, with an 86.79m throw at the competition.

He will look to carry the momentum of his good form into the finals and bag a medal for India in his debut campaign at the Olympics.

