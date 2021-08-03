Johannes Vetter: All you need to know about Neeraj Chopra's main opponent for Olympic Javelin gold

Johannes Vetter is one of the biggest names in javelin throw. He is all set to compete in his second Olympic Games, as he takes the field for the javelin throw event on August 4. The German has been sensational in recent times and is one of the prime contenders to win a gold medal in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old is confident about his chances and coming into the Olympics he has been constantly breaching the 90-meter mark. Before he kicks off his Tokyo Olympics campaign, here are a few things you need to know about Johannes Vetter.

#1 Johannes Vetter has the second-best throw ever in javelin throw history

Speechless! 97,76m - New National Record, Meeting Record - World Lead - 72cm close to the World Record! 🤯 Dziękuję @memorial_kamili_skolimowskiej @contitourgold 🇵🇱 #VetterWurf 📸 Paweł Skraba https://t.co/cc4kB45tsa pic.twitter.com/qnyVuqmOZm — Johannes Vetter (@jojo_javelin) September 6, 2020

Johannes Vetter is the only athlete to breach the 90-meter mark this year. In 2020, Vetter was even on the verge of breaking the world record. He recorded a career-best throw of 97.76 meters, which happens to be marginally short of the world record - 98.48 set by Jan Zelezny in 1996.

#2 How many medals has Johannes Vetter won in his career?

Johannes Vetter won his first World Championship in 2017. He added bronze to his tally at the 2019 World Championships, which was held in Doha. Vetter also won the European Throwing Cup at Leiria, Portugal in 2018 with a sensational 92. 70 meter throw.

Back over 90 metres again! 🚀



Johannes Vetter (@jojo_javelin) produced his best throw of the season so far to win maximum points for Team Europe at #TheMatch with 90.03m. pic.twitter.com/PAMnldv37y — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) September 10, 2019

#3 What is Johannes Vetter's world ranking?

Johannes Vetter has been in red-hot form for two years now. The German's brilliance has helped him seal the number 1 spot in the world rankings.

#4 Johannes Vetter and Neeraj Chopra are friends

Johannes Vetter and Neeraj Chopra have a special bond. They first met at a training facility in Germany, where Neeraj came in to train for three months. They later met at a javelin event in Finland this year, where Johannes finish first and Neeraj came third. The duo also traveled together to get to Helsinki.

While talking about Neeraj, Vetter told PTI:

"Neeraj is a really friendly person. We shared a car for four hours from Helsinki to Kuortane and we spoke a lot about javelin, family and other things."

Johannes Vetter qualification date and timings

Johannes Vetter will be competing in qualification Group A of the Javelin throw event. The event is scheduled to start on August 4 at 5:35 AM IST.

Johannes Vetter qualification: Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

