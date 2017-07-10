Asian Athletics Championships 2017: 5 records broken by the Indian athletes

This was the first time India surpassed neighbours China in their most successful athletics campaign.

India comfortably finished the final day with five gold medals

The Indian athletics contingent scripted history at the Asian Athletics Championships 2017 by topping the medal tally chart, for the first time ever in the event’s history. With an impeccable start to the Championships, the Indian contingent maintained their momentum and went on to secure the most number of medals at the event as well as beat its own record of most medals.

Host India retain the lead and finish as table-toppers. What a run it has been! #AAC2017 pic.twitter.com/4DmVUSUcF0 — Asian Athletics 2017 (@Bhubaneswar2017) July 9, 2017

Held in India for the third time, this event was hosted at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and saw the biggest ever participation in the Championships’ history. In this article, we take a look at the records broken by the Indian contingent, some of which are truly amazing!

Related: Asian Athletics Championship Day 4 round-up: All-time high medals tally for India



1. India beats China for the first time in Athletics history

This was the first time India surpassed neighbours China in their most successful campaign in the continental flagship event which culminated on Sunday. China finished at the second position with 8 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze.

The Chinese have always been a dominant force at the continental and world level, and this is the first time India has been able to finish ahead of them at a premier event.

2. India tops medal tally at Asian Championships for the first time in history

India topped the leaderboard for the first time after recording a historic tally of 29 medals comprising of 12 gold, 5 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Also read: Asian Athletics Championships 2017: List of all medal winners for India

3. Most number of medals by India at a single Asian Championships event

With the 29 medals, the Indian contingent registered their highest ever medal haul. The previous best was in New Delhi and Jakarta, where India clinched 21 medals.

4. Most number of golds for India at the Championships

It was also the first time the athletics contingent registered the most number of gold medals for India at the Championships. Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin), Govindan Laxmanan (men's 10,000 metres) and Swapna Burman (women's heptathlon) along with the men's and women's teams in the 4x400m relays won gold medals in their respective events.

5. Neeraj Chopra broke the men's javelin meet record

The highlight of this edition was Neeraj Chopra, who broke the men's javelin meet record with an effort of 85.23 meters. Compatriot Davinder Singh Kang clinched the bronze in the event. Chopra is also the world record holder at the junior level and is one of India’s best prospects going into the future.

