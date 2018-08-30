Asian Games 2018: Day 11, Indian medalists

The Indian contingent added four medals on day 11 at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. These four medals included two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Dutee Chand: 200m race (Athletics)

Dutee Chand won silver in Women's 200m race event

Dutee Chand won her second medal at this year's Asian Games after she won the silver medal in the Women's 200m race event.

She crossed the finishing line in 23.20 seconds to grab the second spot while Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong (22.96s) and China’s Wei Yongli (23.27s) clinched the gold and bronze medals respectively.

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra: Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra settle for bronze

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won a historic bronze medal in India's first ever medal in this category in Table Tennis.

The Indian pair was outplayed by China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11 in the semi-final to settle for bronze.

Arpinder Singh: Triple Jump (Athletics)

Arpinder Singh became the first Indian in 48 years to win a gold medal in Men’s Triple Jump event at the Asian Games. The 23-year old got the top spot with the best jump of 16.77m in his third attempt.

Ruslan Kurbanov of Uzbekistan took silver with a best jump of 16.62m while China's Shuo Cao came third with an effort of 16.56m.

Swapna Barman: Heptathlon (Athletics)

Swapna Barman clinched the gold medal in Women's Heptathlon event to bring home the second gold medal of the day for the country. She became the first Indian heptathlete ever to win a gold at the Asain Games.

Barman attained 6026 points to achieve the pole position while China's Wang Qingling (5954 points) and Yamasaki Yuki of Japan (5873 points).

India ended the day at ninth position in the medal tally with 54 medals. These 54 medals include 11 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze.