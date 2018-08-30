Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Day 12, Indian medalists

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
646   //    30 Aug 2018, 23:14 IST

The Indian contingent added five medals on Day 12 of the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. All five medals came from Athletics which included two gold, one silver and two bronze.

Jinson Johnson: men's 1500m race (Athletics)

Asian Games - Day 12
Jinson Johnson

Jinson Johnson grabbed a gold medal in the Men's 1500m event after he clocked 3:44.72 minutes to claim the top position.

Manjit Singh, the Men's 800m champion, also participated in this event but could only manage to finish fourth. Iran's Amir Moradi (3:45.62 minutes) won the silver medal while the bronze medal was awarded to Bahrain's Mohammed Tiouali (3:45.88 minutes).

P.U. Chitra: Women's 1500m race (Athletics)

Athlete P.U. Chitra won the bronze medal in the Women's 1500m race event after clocking 4:12.56 minutes. She was disappointed with this time as she expected a better finish.

The Bahraini duo of Kalkidan Befkadu (4:07.88 min) and Tigist Belay (4:09.12 min) finished ahead of Chitra to win the gold and silver medals respectively.

Seema Punia: Women's Discus Throw (Athletics)

Defending champion Seema Punia settled for a bronze medal in Women's Discus Throw event after she cleared her best distance of 62.26m.

The Asia number one, Chen Yang of China won the gold medal with her best throw of 67.03m and was closely followed by another athlete from her country. Feng Bin grabbed the silver for China with a 64.25m throw.

Women's Team: 4 x 400m Relay (Athletics)

The Indian women’s team, comprising Hima Das, Poovamma Raju Machettira, Saritaben Laxmanbhai Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth, grabbed a historic gold medal after finishing the race in 3 minutes 28.72 seconds.

Bahrain's team bagged silver with a timing of 3 minutes 30.61 seconds while Vietnam finished third with a timing of  3 minutes 33.23 seconds.

Men's Team: 4 x 400m Relay (Athletics)

After the women's team, the Indian Men's team also won a medal in the 4 x 400m Relay race event after ending the race in 3:01:85. The men's team comprised Mohammed Puthanpurakkal, Dharun Ayyasamy, Muhammad Anas and Rajiv Arokia, who won the second silver medal of the day.

Qatar set the Asian record with a timing of 3:00:56 to clinch the gold medal while Japan secured the bronze with a timing of 3:01.94.

India ended Day 12 at eighth position in the medal tally with 59 medals. These 59 medals include 13 gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze.

Asian Games 2018 Jinson Johnson Hima Das 2018 Asian Games India Players Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
