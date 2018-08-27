Asian Games 2018: Day 8, Indian medalists

Fouaad Mirza

The Indian contingent added a total of seven medals on day 8 at the Asian Games 2018. These seven medals included five silver and two bronze which came from three different sports which are Equestrian, Athletics and Bridge.

Fouaad Mirza: Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza became the first ever Indian to win an individual medal in Equestrian since the game was first introduced in 1982.

Mirza grabbed a silver medal with a jump of 26.40 while Japan's Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70. Hua Tian Alex of China finished third on the podium with a score of 27.10.

Men's Team: Equestrian

Apart from the individual event, the men's team also grabbed the silver medal. The team involving Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh apart from Mirza won the medal for the nation.

The Indian team bagged the score of 121.30 to finish second while the Japanese team topped with a score of 82.40 and the team from Thailand finished with a score of 126.70 to finish third on the podium.

Hima Das, Muhammad Das, Dutee Chand: Athletics

India had an exceptionally good day in athletics at Asian Games on Sunday as they won three silver medals in the track events. Anas and Das won it in the 400m race while Chand got it in the 100m dash.

Young sprinting sensation Hima Das shattered the Women's 400m national record as she clocked 50.79 seconds to bring home the silver medal.

In the Men's 400m race event, Muhammad Anas Yahiya finished in 45.69 seconds to win the silver.

Hima Das was involved in the most thrilling event among these three as she won the silver medal in the Women's 100m event after she clocked 11.32 seconds. She missed the gold medal by 0.02s while won the silver by just 0.01s.

Men's and Mixed Team: Bridge

The Indians added two bronze medals in Bridge at the end of the day in men's team and mixed team categories. Bridge is being played for the first time at the Asian Games.

The men's team lost it the semi-final match to Singapore while the mixed team went down against Thailand to settle for the bronze medals.

The 52-year old average aged men's team included of Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder and Sumit Mukherjee while the 57-year old average aged mixed team comprised of Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna and Rajeev Khandelwal.

The Indian camp ended the day 8 at the ninth position in the medal tally with 36 medals that includes seven gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze.