Asian Games 2018: Day 9, Indian medalists

Sachin Arora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 3.72K // 28 Aug 2018, 10:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Saina Nehwal: Badminton

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal won the first ever medal for the nation in a badminton individual event. She won a bronze medal after losing to Chinese Taipei's athlete Tai Tzu Ying 17-21, 14-21.

Another Indian shuttler, P V Sindhu was also there in this event, qualified for the final round after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-final match.

Sudha Singh: Steeplechase (Athletics)

Indian athlete Sudha Singh grabbed the silver medal in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase event after clocking 9:40.03 minutes. Sudha also won the gold medal during the 2010 edition of the Games.

Bahrain's Winfred (9:36.52 minutes) and Thi Oanh Nguyen (9:43.83 minutes) of Vietnam (9:43.83 minutes) won the gold and bronze medal respectively.

Neena Varakil: Long Jump (Athletics)

Neena Varakil in action during her event at Asian Games 2018

Athlete Neena Varakil won the second silver medal of the day for India in athletics. This time it came in the Women's Long Jump event where Neena Varakil got the score of 6.51m. Her best score came in the fourth attempt which was enough to ensure her the second spot.

Bui Thi Thu of Vietnam (6.55m) and China's Xu Xiaoling (6.50m) grabbed the gold and bronze medals respectively.

Dharun Ayyasamy: 400m Hurdles (Athletics)

Dharun Ayyasamy brought in country's third silver medal of the day in athletics and it came in the Men's 400m Hurdles event.

Dharun clocked 48.96s to break the national record. Qatar's Abderrahman Samba finished the race in 47.66s to clinch the gold medal while Abe Takatoshi of Japan finished third.

Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Throw (Athletics)

Neeraj Chopra bagged the second gold for India at athletics

India's flag bearer Neeraj Chopra led all the expectations high after breaking the national record with his throw of 88.06m to bring home the first gold medal of the day.

He broke his Commonwealth Games record with this throw and this throw could also have won him a bronze medal at Rio Olympics 2016.

Liu Qizhen of China (82.22m) and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (80.75m) were distant away from Chopra to win the silver and bronze medals respectively.

India ended the day nine at the ninth position in the medal tally with 41 medals that included eight gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze.