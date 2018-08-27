Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Dharun Ayyasamy wins Silver medal in Men's 400m Hurdles, sets new National Record

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.27K   //    27 Aug 2018, 18:55 IST

Dharun Ayyasamy
Dharun Ayyasamy

What's the story?

Indian Athletics' fine run in the competition continued, as Dharun Ayyasamy bagged the Silver medal. Ayyasamy finished with a timing of 48.96 seconds, to create a new National Record as well.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Asian Games are currently underway in Indonesia. Returning to the country after a Fifty-six-year absence, the Games are being co-hosted by Jakarta and Palembang. This is the first time in the history of Asiad, that two cities have been given the joint custody of the games.

India has done well enough, over the course of Nine days, at the eighteenth Asian Games. With Thirty-Seven medals, India stands Ninth in the Medal Tally.

The heart of the matter

India's Thirty-seven medals were increased to thirty-eight, as Dharun Ayyasamy won the Silver in Men's 400m Hurdles. Ayyasamy's medal continued Indian Athletics' unprecedented run at the Games, with the sport now contributing to Five medals.

Before Ayysasamy's record-breaking run, however, several athletes ensured a constant flow of medals.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor started things off with an Asiad Gold in Men's Shot Put. The 23-year-old also broke the Games Record and the National Record in the process. Track athletes also pitched in with Three medals of their own, with Hima Das (Women's 400m), Muhammed Anas Yahiya (Men's 400m), and Dutee Chand (Women's 100m), all winning the Silver medal.

Following in the footsteps of his peers, Ayyasamy provided yet another moment that will be cherished by Indian for a long time. The 21-year-old completed a magnificent run in the Men's 400m Hurdles event to win the Silver medal.

Ayyasamy completed the race in just 48.96 seconds, 1.3 seconds behind first-placed Abderrahman Samba. Nevertheless, the youngster did manage to set a new National Record with his run.

What's next?

21-year-old Ayyasamy ensured that India's fine run in the competition continued, by winning yet another medal. Here's hope, that the Indian contingent will keep on delivering brilliant performances in Jakarta and bring several more medals.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Dharun Ayyaswamy 2018 Asian Games India Players Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally Asian Games 2018 Athletics
