Asian Games 2018 : Equestrian riders to open the Indian challenge on Day 10

They shall be followed up by the Indian squash players, who would like to keep their draw easy for the semifinals with another bout of consecutive wins against their respective opponents. Day 10 of Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games 2018 shall see the Indian equestrian riders of the jumping event opening the Indian challenge. The team would be contesting for the elimination round in the men's jumping event.

Can Dutee Chand and Hima Das make a historic double in medals?

They shall be followed up by Purnima Hembram, who shall open the Indian challenge in the women's heptathlon. She will be followed by star sprinters Hima Das and Dutee Chand, who shall compete for glory in the Women's 200 m. Having won historic silvers in their respective bouts, it would be interesting to see if both garner a historic podium finish here as well.

They shall be followed by the bridge players, who would wish to add more medals to their kitty in the doubles section. The bridge players shall be followed by the compound archers, who would gun for glory against a common rival South Korea in both the team events.

Can PV Sindhu create history?

The compound archers shall be followed by P V Sindhu, who would aim for a historic gold medal against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles finals. Also, with this event, Sindhu would want to end her final phobia for once and for all, where despite being the better player, she would surprisingly squander her lead and lose the ultimate crown.

Sindhu would be followed by boxers Sonia Lather and Pavitra, who is just one punch away from the coveted podium. Both will be competing in the quarterfinals of their respective categories: bantamweight for Sonia Lather and lightweight aka featherweight for Pavitra.

Indian hockey to extend their lead in men's event against Sri Lanka

The boxers shall be followed up by the Indian men's hockey team, who are playing against Sri Lanka. Having already entered the semifinals with flying colours, India would now love to extend their record goal tally against Sri Lanka.

The hockey team shall be followed by the Indian athletes, who'd love to gun for gold in another string of athletics events. Following the semifinals of the 200 meters event is the javelin thrower Annu Rani, who is competing in the women's javelin throw event. She will be followed by Jinson Johnson and Manjit Singh, who shall be gunning for glory in the Men's 800 meters event, following an impressive heat timing.

The middle distance runners shall be followed by long distance runners Suriya Loganathan and Sanjivani Jadhav, who are competing in the Women's 5000 m. event. The day shall come to a close with the historic Mixed 4*400 m. relay event, where India will be fielding their debut team of stars Muhammad Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Hima Das and M R Poovamma.

Following is a summarized lineup [All timings as per IST]:-

6:30 a.m. onwards:- Equestrian [Eliminations - Men's Jumping Individual and Men's Jumping Team] 8:00 a.m. onwards:- Athletics [Preliminaries - Women's Heptathlon] 8:15 a.m. onwards:- Athletics [Heats - Women's 200 m.] 9:00 a.m. onwards:- Squash [Preliminaries - Men's Team and Women's Team] 9:15 a.m. onwards:- Bridge [Preliminaries - All Pairs' section] 10:30 a.m. onwards:- Archery [Finals - Men's Compound Team and Women's Compound Team] 11:30 a.m. onwards:- Badminton [Women's Singles Finals - P V Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying] 12:30 p.m. onwards:- Boxing [Quarterfinals - Women's Bantamweight and Women's Lightweight] 2:30 p.m. onwards:- Field Hockey [Men's Team Preliminaries - India vs. Sri Lanka] 5:10 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Women's Javelin Throw] 5:20 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Men's 800 m.] 6:10 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Mixed 4*400 m. relay team]