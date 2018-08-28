Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 29

Supporters will be hoping for India to continue its impressive streak on Track and Field

Track and field continued to deliver the goods for India on Tuesday and supporters will be hoping for that impressive streak to continue on Wednesday.

As far as finals are concerned, Dutee Chand is in the women's 200m final as she tries to pick up another individual medal.

Rakesh Babu and Arpinder Singh feature in the men's triple jump final while Indian athletes are also involved in the men's and women's 20km walk competitions. The women's heptathlon will also reach its conclusion with India's athletes currently in the silver and bronze medal positions at the end of Tuesday's events.

India's boxers will look to progress into the medal rounds as four boxers are involved in quarterfinal action today - Amit Panghal (Men's Light Fly), Vikas Krishan (Men's Middle), Sarjubala Devi (Women's Fly) and Dheeraj Rangi (Men's Light Welter).

The main team event of the day comes from hockey where the Indian women face China in the semis as they look to go a step closer to the gold.

India's top paddlers are involved in table tennis action in the Mixed Doubles with Manika Batra teaming up with Sharath Kamal and Madhurima Patkar and Anthony Amalraj forming the other duo.

If you hadn't heard of the sport Kurash before yesterday, you've probably heard it now after Pincky Balhara picked up a silver in the women's 52 kg category. Today, Indian athletes are involved in the women's 63 kg and men's 81 kg competitions.

The sailing and bridge competitions also continue.

Here is the complete schedule for Wednesday:

Athletics

(4:30 am) Men's 20km Walk - Irfan Kolothum, Manish Rawat

(4:40 am) Women's 20km Walk - Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur

(7:30 am onwards) Women's Heptathlon (Long Jump, Javelin Throw, 800m) - Swapna Barman (currently 2nd), Purnima Hembram (currently 3rd)

(4:45 pm) Men's Triple Jump, Final - Rakesh Babu Arayan, Arpinder Singh

(5:20 pm) Women's 200m, Final - Dutee Chand

(6:00 pm) Men's 1500m, Qualification - Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson

(6:45 pm) Men's 4x400m Relay, Qualification

Boxing

(12:15 pm) Men's Light Fly (49kg), Quarterfinal - Amit Panghal vs Jang Ryong Kim (PRK)

(1:45 pm) Men's Middle (75kg), Quarterfinal - Vikas Krishan vs Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan (CHN)

(2:15 pm) Women's Fly (51kg), Quarterfinal - Sarjubala Devi vs Chang Yuan (CHN)

(5:15 pm) Men's Light Welter (64kg), Quarterfinal - Dheeraj Rangi vs Chinzorig Baatarsukh (MGL)

Bridge

(8:00 am & 1:00 pm) Mixed Pair, Qualification Rounds 3 & 4 - Arunkumar Sinha/Rita Choksi (currently 25th) , Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar (currently 8th), Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal (currently 2nd)

(8:30 am & 1:00 pm) Men's Pair, Qualification Rounds 3 & 4 - Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath Sarkar (currently 6th), Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai (currently 21st), Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder (currently 11th)

(8:30 am & 1:00 pm) Women's Pair, Qualification Rounds 3 & 4 - Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia (currently 10th), Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar (currently 2nd), Vasanti Shah/Bharati Dey (currently 19th)

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

(7:20 am) Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men, Heats

(9:00 am) Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Mens - Naocha Singh/Ching Singh Arambam

Cycling

(7:30 am, 9:33 am, 2:54 pm & 4:12 pm) Women's Omnium (Scratch Race, Tempo Race, Elimination Race & Points Race) - Manorama Devi

(7:50 am) Men's Sprint, Qualification - Esow, Ranjit Singh

(8:25 am) Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit, Qualification - Manjeet Singh

Handball

(12:30 pm) Men's Main Round, Group 3 - India vs Indonesia

Hockey

(6:30 pm) Women's semifinal - India vs China

Kurash

(12:30 pm onwards) Women's 63 kg, Round of 32 - Binisha Biju vs Azar Koolivand (IRN) [Semis from 1:36 pm onwards]

(12:54 pm onwards) Men's 81 kg, Round of 32 - Manish Tokas vs Muso Sobirov (UZB), Kunal vs Gaajadamba Bayanmunkh (MGL) [Semis from 2:06 pm onwards]

Pencak Silat

(8:30 am) Women's Double, Final - Simran/Sonia

Sailing

(10:30 am onwards)

Men 49er, Races 12, 13 & 14 - Varun Thakkar/Ganapathy Chengappa (currently 3rd)

(10:35 am)

Women 49er FX, Race 12, 13 & 14 - Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar (currently 2nd)

Laser Radial, Race 10 & 11 - Nethra Kumanan (currently 5th)

(10:40 am)

Open Laser 4.7, Race 10 & 11 - Govind Bairagi (currently 3rd), Harshita Tomar (currently 4th)

Squash

(11:00 am) Women's Team, Pool B - India vs China

Table Tennis

(10:00 am)

Mixed Doubles, Round of 32 - Madhurima Patkar/Anthony Amalraj vs Donny Aji/Lilis Indriani (INA)

Mixed Doubles, Round of 32 - Manika Batra/Sharath Kamal vs Javen Choong/Karen Dick (MAL)

Volleyball

(3:00 pm) Women's Tournament, Semifinal for 9-12 positions - India vs Hong Kong

(All times in Indian Standard Time)