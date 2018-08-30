Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson wins gold in the men's 1500m event, Manjit Singh finishes 4th

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.52K   //    30 Aug 2018, 19:03 IST

Jinson Johnson clinched the gold medal
Jinson Johnson clinched the gold medal

What's the story?

Jinson Johson's dream run at the 2018 Asian Games continued as the 27-year-old sprinted his way to a gold medal in the 1500m men's final, clocking a time of 3:44:72 minutes to finish on top of the pack.

In case you didn't know

Earlier this week, in the men's 800m finals, the Keralite finished in second place behind compatriot Manjit Singh and continued his good form from the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubhaneshwar, where he finished in third place.

The heart of the matter

A favourite at the start of the race, Jinson managed to stay in the top three positions right throughout the race, trailing behind Iran's Amir Moradi and Bahrain's Mohammad Tiaouali. In the final lap, however, Jinson seemed to have hit the accelerator as he raced away to a commanding lead, which he converted to a gold medal finish in the end.

Hailing from Chakkittapara in Kerala, Jinson's long strides certainly aided his claim for a spot on the podium. The other Indian runner in the race, the gold medallist from the Men's 800m race, Manjit Singh seemed to have left it all too late as he had to settle with a fourth-place finish, having managed only 3:46.57 minutes.

A two-time Asian Championships medallist including a bronze medal from the 2015 Asian Championships in Wuhan in the 800m category, Jinson's gold medal finish took India's tally to a total of 57 medals. He joins Dutee Chand as the second Indian from the athletics contingent to win two medals from the 2018 Asian Games.

What's Next?

Jinson's gold medal finish has certainly added some more flair to the host of medals that the Indian contingent has managed to win in the tournament so far. One can only hope that the athletes add more medals to the overall tally.

How many more gold medals can India win at the Asiad 2018? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.


Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
A batting all-rounder in gully cricket who takes inspiration from the evolving world of sport to pen down thoughts and share the love of sports!
