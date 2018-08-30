Asian Games 2018: Men's 4x400m Relay Team wins Silver medal

Yahiya (first from right) and Arokia (first from left) were back on track, after yesterday's Mixed 4x400m.

What's the story?

The Indian Men's 4x400m Relay Team finished with a timing of 3:01.85 to win the Silver medal in the final race of the 18th Asian Games.

In case you didn't know...

The Indian contingent has been enjoying a two-week stay in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. It is the first time that two cities have been chosen as the co-hosts of the pan-Asian tournament.

However, the Indian contingent are not relaxing in Indonesia. Instead, they are winning medals! Fifty-eight so far to be precise.

The heart of the matter

The Indian Men's 4x400m Relay Team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajiv Arokia, Dharun Ayyasamy, and Muhammed Puthanpurakkal finished the race in the second position to win the Silver medal. They pipped China by just 0.09 seconds to take home the Silver.

This was the final race of the Athletics competition and India finished on a high. The Quartet ran superbly throughout and did just enough in the end to achieve yet another podium finish for India.

Bahrain, however, proved to be a challenge too far for the four Indian Men, as they smashed the Asian Record on their way to the Gold medal.

Nevertheless, India will have plenty to cheer about from the overall Athletics competition. This was the nineteenth medal to come from this category.

Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's Shot Put), and Arpinder Singh (Men's Triple Jump) won the Gold medal in field events. Jinson Johnson (Men's 1500m), Manjit Singh (Men's 800m), Swapna Barman (Women's Heptathlon), and the Women's 4x400m Relay team won the Gold in their respective events as well.

The Silver medals came through Dutee Chand (Women's 100m, 200m), Hima Das (Women's 400m), Muhammed Anas Yahiya (Men's 400m), Dharun Ayyasamy (Men's 400m Hurdles), Sudha Singh (Women's 3000m Steeplechase), Jinson Johnson (Men's 800m), and the Mixed 4x400m Relay Team. Neena Varakil (Women's Long Jump) won the Silver as well.

Finally, the Bronze medals were delivered by Seema Punia (Discus Throw) and Chitra Unnikrishnan (Women's 1500m).

What's next?

This brings an end to a terrific outing for the Indian track and field athletes. They showed brilliance on the field, to breathe new life into a long-ignored field.