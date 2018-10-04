Borosil shares support for the Indian athletes headed to the Youth Olympic Games

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 04 Oct 2018, 17:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The glassware giants reiterate their commitment with the IOA by offering hydration products for the Indian contingent headed for the quadrennial event

New Delhi, 4 October: Borosil Glass Works Ltd., India’s leading consumer products brand, shared their continued support to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the 68-member Indian contingent's official hydration partner for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

As part of the partnership, Borosil will provide the Indian athletes and officials travelling for the event with their Hydra range of products to ensure that the athletes stay healthy and well-hydrated.

Wishing the Indian contingent headed to the Youth Olympic Games, Mr. Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director, Borosil Glass Works Ltd said,

"The partnership between Borosil and IOA began with the 18th Asian Games 2018 and will continue with the quadrennial event starting October 6, 2018. Both IOA & Borosil have also agreed in principle for this partnership to be a long-term one, extending up to the year 2024."

“As a part of our continued commitment to the Indian Olympic Association as official hydration partner, we will provide the Indian contingent with the best of our hydra range of products to ensure they are well hydrated. The Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games is a great platform for future Olympians to prove their mettle and we take immense pride in supporting them and being part of their journey. Our brand’s core promise of performance applies to these young athletes as well and we are extremely proud of their tremendous grit and determination. We wish these young athletes the very best and look forward to them making the country proud.”

At the Youth Olympic Games sendoff ceremony held in the national capital on Monday, 1st October 2018, Borosil shared their stainless steel bottles with all athletes present and encouraged them to pledge not to use plastic bottles as a healthy practice for themselves and the environment.

Borosil, through their hydration experts, also emphasized the need for the young athletes to focus on hydration techniques both prior to and after taking part in their respective sports. Star youth athletes including Manu Bhaker, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalremsiami, Mehuli Ghosh and Saurabh Choudhary, all took part in an interactive preparatory session with Borosil's hydration experts to corroborate healthy levels of hydration.

Adequate levels of hydration are amongst the key requirements for all the athletes to achieve their peak performance. With an increased awareness on the harmful effects of the plastic on the environment, Borosil seeks to provide its Hydra range of products made of High-Quality food grade stainless steel, which are safe and healthy for the athletes as well as the planet.

A 68-member contingent including 46 young athletes, will be taking part in the 3rd edition of the Youth Olympic Games, also making it the country's largest-ever contingent to the Youth Olympic Games.

These young athletes, supported by Borosil, will be competing in 13 different sports including Recurve Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Hockey 5s, Judo, Rowing, Shooting, Sport Climbing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

This is one of Borosil’s significant alliances in the sporting eco-system in India. They also recently announced a long-term partnership with JSW Sports backed high-performance centre Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

About Borosil

Borosil is India's leading consumer products brand. The company was founded in 1962 and emerged as the market leader for laboratory glassware and consumer glassware in India over the years.

Borosil has now expanded its consumer offering from its core glassware range to include opalware dinner sets (sold under the brand name - Larah), kitchen appliances, storage products, glass lunch boxes and stainless steel vacuum insulated flasks & bottles.

With increasing concerns around the health and environmental implications of plastic, Borosil is rapidly growing its range to provide consumers with convenient, safe and healthy alternatives, such as its revolutionary glass lunch box.

Additionally, as the market leader in laboratory glassware, Borosil supplies its products to all leading R&D laboratories and pharmaceutical companies, and scientific, health and educational institutions.

Borosil has recently launched the LabQuest, which designs and manufactures cutting-edge lab instruments. Borosil's subsidiary, Gujarat Borosil Ltd is India’s first and only manufacturer of Solar Glass.