Brussels Diamond League 2022: Date, schedule, events and more

The Brussels Diamond League is the last Diamond League event of the professional season before the Zürich final weekend. The event will comprise track and field athletic events, with some of the world's top competitors taking part in it.

The Memorial van Damme event will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium on September 2.

There are tons of incredible events lined up and tons of incredible athletes ready to take part. Here's everything to know about the upcoming event.

Brussels Diamond League: A complete guide to the athletic tournament

On September 1, there will be a single event. At 18:00, the Men's Shot Put competition will occur. Everything else will occur the following day.

September 2's schedule is:

18:17 100m Wheelchair Women

18:25 One Hour Men

19:15 Pole Vault Men

19:22 Triple Jump Men

19:38 Javelin Throw Women

19:39 200m Wheelchair Men

19:45 400m B Women

19:50 High Jump Women

19:52 400m Men

20:04 400m Hurdles Men

20:13 3000m Steeplechase Women

20:33 200m Men

20:45 100m Women

20:54 400m Women

21:01 Long Jump Women

21:07 100m Hurdles Women

21:15 5000m Men

21:36 1500m Women

21:52 800m Men

The competition will be available in different formats worldwide. Popular streaming service Peacock will live stream the Brussels events available for those with a premium account in the United States.

All events will take place throughout the day, but that will be the only opportunity to watch the Brussels Diamond League. Conversely, it will also be the only opportunity for athletes to win, so September 2 is extremely important.

In the previous iteration of the Diamond League in Monaco, there were several incredible finishes.

Werkuha Getachew narrowly edged out Zerfe Wondemagegn by 0.44 seconds in the Women's 3,000-meter steeplechase. American Noah Lyles set a meet record in the men's 200 meters with a time of 19.46.

Thierry Ndikumwenayo had one of the event's best performances with his 7:25.93 finish in the men's 3,000 meters. It was a personal best as well as a national record and more. American Grant Fisher finished third.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Ten.

In the women's 4,000 meters, Shaunae Miller narrowly topped Candice McLeod by 0.59 seconds. It was one of the closest finishes in the event.

American Grant Holloway set a season-best with a 12.99 finish in the men's 110-meter hurdles. He beat Trey Cunningham by just 0.04 seconds.

In the men's high jump, the two competitors finished atop the leaderboard with identical scores. Mutaz Essa Barshim and Sang-Hyeok Woo both finished with 2.30.

The same occurred in the women's pole vault competition, but with three competitors. Nina Kennedy, Sandi Morris and Katerina Stefanidi all finished with 4.66.

In the women's 400-meter hurdles, Rushell Clayton set a personal best with a 0:53.33 finish.

In the women's 1,500 meters, Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon dominated the competition, finishing a full eight seconds ahead of the next closest competitor. She also set a national record.

Maykel Masso set a season-best and defeated top challenger Miltiadis Tentoglou by 0.04 meters in the Men's Long Jump.

What kind of records, impressive performances and photo finishes will happen in Brussels?

