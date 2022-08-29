Brussels Diamond League 2022: Date, schedule, events and more

The Brussels Diamond League is the last Diamond League event of the professional season before the Zürich final weekend. The event will comprise track and field athletic events, with some of the world's top competitors taking part in it.
The Memorial van Damme event will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium on September 2.
There are tons of incredible events lined up and tons of incredible athletes ready to take part. Here's everything to know about the upcoming event.
Brussels Diamond League: A complete guide to the athletic tournament
On September 1, there will be a single event. At 18:00, the Men's Shot Put competition will occur. Everything else will occur the following day.
September 2's schedule is:
- 18:17 100m Wheelchair Women
- 18:25 One Hour Men
- 19:15 Pole Vault Men
- 19:22 Triple Jump Men
- 19:38 Javelin Throw Women
- 19:39 200m Wheelchair Men
- 19:45 400m B Women
- 19:50 High Jump Women
- 19:52 400m Men
- 20:04 400m Hurdles Men
- 20:13 3000m Steeplechase Women
- 20:33 200m Men
- 20:45 100m Women
- 20:54 400m Women
- 21:01 Long Jump Women
- 21:07 100m Hurdles Women
- 21:15 5000m Men
- 21:36 1500m Women
- 21:52 800m Men
The competition will be available in different formats worldwide. Popular streaming service Peacock will live stream the Brussels events available for those with a premium account in the United States.
All events will take place throughout the day, but that will be the only opportunity to watch the Brussels Diamond League. Conversely, it will also be the only opportunity for athletes to win, so September 2 is extremely important.
In the previous iteration of the Diamond League in Monaco, there were several incredible finishes.
Werkuha Getachew narrowly edged out Zerfe Wondemagegn by 0.44 seconds in the Women's 3,000-meter steeplechase. American Noah Lyles set a meet record in the men's 200 meters with a time of 19.46.
Thierry Ndikumwenayo had one of the event's best performances with his 7:25.93 finish in the men's 3,000 meters. It was a personal best as well as a national record and more. American Grant Fisher finished third.
In the women's 4,000 meters, Shaunae Miller narrowly topped Candice McLeod by 0.59 seconds. It was one of the closest finishes in the event.
American Grant Holloway set a season-best with a 12.99 finish in the men's 110-meter hurdles. He beat Trey Cunningham by just 0.04 seconds.
In the men's high jump, the two competitors finished atop the leaderboard with identical scores. Mutaz Essa Barshim and Sang-Hyeok Woo both finished with 2.30.
The same occurred in the women's pole vault competition, but with three competitors. Nina Kennedy, Sandi Morris and Katerina Stefanidi all finished with 4.66.
In the women's 400-meter hurdles, Rushell Clayton set a personal best with a 0:53.33 finish.
In the women's 1,500 meters, Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon dominated the competition, finishing a full eight seconds ahead of the next closest competitor. She also set a national record.
Maykel Masso set a season-best and defeated top challenger Miltiadis Tentoglou by 0.04 meters in the Men's Long Jump.
What kind of records, impressive performances and photo finishes will happen in Brussels?