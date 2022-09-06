Diamond League Final 2022: Neeraj Chopra will be in action on September 8, Preview, Timings and Streaming Details

2021 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the 2022 Diamond League Final at Weltklasse in Zurich. The 24-year-old will be in the fray for his maiden title at the prestigious two-day long event slated to take place on September 7 and 8.

He marked an incredible return after injury at the 2022 Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland on August 26. He recorded a monstrous 89.08m throw to comfortably clinch a first-place finish in the javelin throw to qualify for the finals.

Neeraj notched up his third career-best throw in his first attempt to finish first in the 2022 Lausanne Diamond League, also becoming the first-ever Indian to win the Diamond League meet.

Neeraj Chopra, along with Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Julian Weber (Germany), Leandro Ramos (Portugal), Thompson Curtis (USA) and Gailums Patriks (Latvia), have all qualified for the finals in Zurich.

However, World Champion Anderson Peters has been ruled out of the 2022 Diamond League finals in Zurich due to injuries sustained during the incident. He was attacked by crew members on a party boat in Grenada last month.

Too close yet too far, that has been the story of Neeraj Chopra's 90m barrier in 2022. This time around, while eyeing the title at the Diamond League Finals, Neeraj will also be aiming at breaching the 90m mark.

The Indian ace has had a successful season so far, finishing with a historic silver medal at the World Championships earlier this year.

A man of many firsts for the Indian track and field, Neeraj has heralded a new era in Indian athletics. The poster of Indian athletics will look to add another feather to his already illustrious career when he takes the field in Zurich on Thursday (September 8).

Diamond League Final 2022: Date and Time

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw event at the 2022 Diamond League Final in Zurich on September 8, 2022 at 11:50pm (IST) onwards.

Diamond League Final 2022: Live Streaming Details

You can catch all the LIVE action from the Diamond League Final with the official broadcasters Sports18. Masses can also live stream the 2022 Diamond League Finals on the Voot app.

