Zurich Diamond League 2022 dates, schedule and more

Weltklasse Zurich serves as the sole finals of the Diamond League tournament. The track and field competition takes place annually in Zurich, Switzerland. Due to the scale and grandeur of the tournament, it is also referred to as one-day Olympics.

The Diamond League 2022 will take place at the Zürich Letzigrund stadium where world-class athletes will compete in the two-day long tournament. The one with the most points collected throughout the season will be crowned the winner. The champion of each discipline with a diamond trophy and $30000 prize.

Diamond League 2022 Schedule

The finals of the Diamond League 2022 will be held on September 7 and 8, 2022. Six events will take place on the first day of the tournament, whereas 26 champions will be decided on the final day of the track and field competition.

A detailed schedule of the two days of the tournament is given below:

Timetable for the first day of the Diamond League 2022 (September 7, 2022)

The first day of the Diamond League 2022 will be held at Sechseläutenplatz:

Shot Put (Women) – 4:55 PM

Shot Put (Men) – 4:55 PM

Pole Vault (Women) – 5:30 PM

5000 Metres (Women) – 5:35 PM

High Jump (Men) – 6 PM

Wheelchair (1 lap head-to-head) (Men) – 6:15 PM

Wheelchair (1 lap head-to-head) (Women) – 6:30 PM

5000 Metres (Men) – 7:10 PM

Timetable for the second day of the Diamond League 2022 (September 8, 2022)

The final events of the Diamond League 2022 will be hosted at the Letzigrund Stadium:

Triple Jump (Women) – 5:35 PM

Triple Jump (Men) – 5:35 PM

High Jump (Women) – 5:55 PM

Discus Throw (Men) – 6:15 PM

Discus Throw (Women) – 6:15 PM

400 Metres (Pre-program) (Men) – 6:26 PM

400 Metres (Pre-program) (Women) – 6:35 PM

3000 Metres Wheelchair Pursuit (Men/Women) – 6:45 PM

400 Metres (Women) – 7:04 PM

400 Metres (Men) – 7:15 PM

100 Metres Hurdles (Women) – 7:25 PM

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women) – 7:33 PM

Pole Vault (Men) – 7:40 PM

110 Metres Hurdles (Men) – 7:52 PM

1500 Metres (Women) – 7:59 PM

Long Jump (Women) – 8 PM

Long Jump (Men) – 8 PM

15000 Metres (Men) – 8:10 PM

Javelin Throw (Women) – 8:20 PM

Javelin Throw (Men) – 8:20 PM

100 Metres (Women) – 8:23 PM

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men) – 8:31 PM

100 Metres (Men) – 8:49 PM

400 Metres Hurdles (Women) – 8:59 PM

400 Metres Hurdles (Men) – 9:09 PM

800 Metres (Women) – 9:19 PM

800 Metres (Men) – 9:31 PM

200 Metres (Women) – 9:42 PM

200 Metres (Men) – 9:52 PM

Note: All of the times mentioned above are as per the Central European Summer Time zone.

Diamond League Record Holders

Here are the athletes who have become the record holders of the tournament in the past decade:

Yohan Blake (Jamaica) – 100 Metres (2012)

Usain Bolt (Jamaica) – 200 Metres (2012)

Valerie Adams (New Zealand) – Shot Put (2013)

Christian Taylor (USA) – Triple Jump (2016)

Sherone Simpson, Natasha Morrison, Elaine Thompson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – 100 Metres Relay (2015)

Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia) – 3000 Metres (2015)

Ruth Jebet (Bahrain) – 3000 Metres Steeplechase (2017)

Juan Miguel Echevarría (Cuba) – Long Jump (2019)

Karsten Warholm (Norway) – 400 Metres Hurdles (2019)

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) – Pole Vault (2021)

Ryan Crouser (USA) – Shot Put (2021)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) – 100 Metres (2021)

Femke Bol (Netherlands) – 400 Metres Hurdles (2021)

Maria Lasitskene (ANA) – High Jump (2021)

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) – Triple Jump (2021)

