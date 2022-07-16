How many medals has Allyson Felix won? Legendary athlete bids farewell after winning Bronze at World Athletics Championships 2022

When it comes to being the most decorated woman in the track and field category in Olympic history, Allyson Felix wears the crown. The "Queen of Athletics" bid farewell to her career with a medal for her country at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on July 15, 2022.

The 4x400 Meters Mixed Relay was scheduled to be held on the first day of the international track and field tournament. Felix, along with Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon, represented the United States of America and bagged third position, highlighting a fabulous conclusion to Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships 2022.

Allyson Felix and her wondrous achievements

Allyson Felix announced her retirement way back in April 2022 via an Instagram post, where she stated that this year would be her final season. In the post, she thanked those who helped her along the way and made a special nod towards women, and her only daughter.

At the beginning of her career, Felix specialized in 200 meter races, but she switched to 400 meter races towards the latter half of her career. The runner has always marveled at relays, be it 4x100 meters or 4x400 meters.

Allyson Felix has also been a voice for women's empowerment and mental heath issues, and has addressed the topic of Black maternal mortality crisis. Being a mother herself, she has been a source of inspiration for thousands of aspiring female runners with children all over the world.

List of medals won by Allyson Felix

Here are all the medals won by the legendary track and field athlete in international events where she represented the United States of America:

Gold

World Youth Championships (2001) – 100 meter and Medley Relay

Pan American Games (2003) – 4x100 meter Relay

World Championships (2005) – 200 meters

World Athletics Final (2006) – 200 meters

World Championships (2007) – 200 meters, 4x100 meter Relay, and 4x400 meter Relay

Olympic Games (2008) - 4x400 meter Relay

World Championships (2009) – 200 meter and 4x100 meter Relay

World Indoor Championships (2010) – 4x100 meter Relay

World Championships (2011) – 4x100 meter Relay and 4x400 meter Relay

Olympic Games (2012) – 200 meter, 4x100 meter Relay, and 4x400 meter Relay

World Championships (2015) – 400 meter

Olympic Games (2016) – 4x100 meter Relay and 4x400 meter Relay

World Championships (2017) – 4x100 meter Relay and 4x400 meter Relay

World Championships (2019) – 4x400 meter Relay (Semi Final) and 4x400 meter Mixed Relay

Olympic Games (2021) – 4x400 meterRelay

Silver

World Junior Championships (2002) – 4x100 meter Relay (Semi Final)

Olympic Games (2004) – 200 meters

Olympic Games (2008) – 200 meters

World Championships (2011) – 400 meters

World Relays (2015) – 4x100 meter Relay

World Championships (2015) – 4x100 meter Relay and 4x400 meter Relay

Olympic Games (2016) – 400 meters

Bronze

Pan American Games (2003) – 200 meters

World Athletics Final (2006) – 100 meters

World Championships (2011) – 200 meters

World Championships (2017) – 400 meters

Olympic Games (2021) – 400 meters

World Championships (2022) – 4x400 meter Mixed Relay

