World Athletics Championships 2022 full dates and daily schedule for each event revealed

The World Athletics Championships is a biennial multi-nation competition for track and field events that also includes marathon running and race walking. The tournament is organized by World Athletics (formerly IAAF) and features renowned athletes from all over the world who take part in a variety of events.

The was held in Malmo, Sweden back in 1976. It featured a solitary event - the men's 50 meter race walk that was dropped from the 1976 Montreal Olympics by the International Olympic Committee.

The first edition of the tournament eventually took place in 1983 in Helsinki and featured multiple events like long jump, javelin throw and the 100 meter-dash. The tournament thereafter continued to be held every four years until 1991 when the committee opted for a two-year cycle.

Detailed schedule for the World Athletics Championships 2022

The 18th edition of the tournament will commence on July 15, 2022 and will be held in Eugene, Oregon. It will be a ten-day event that will feature over 2000 athletes from over 200 countries who will participate in 49 different events. The United States of America will stage the event for the very first time since its inception.

As per the timetable on the official page of World Athletics, the sport and its corresponding round is mentioned below:

Day 1 (July 15, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

Hammer Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group A (Men)

High Jump: Qualification (Men)

Hammer Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group B (Men)

4X400 Metres Relay: Heats

Hammer Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group A (Women)

100 Metres: Preliminary Round (Men)

20 Kilometres Race Walk: Final (Women)

Hammer Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group B (Women)

20 Kilometres Race Walk: Final (Men)

Shot Put: Qualification (Women)

3000 Metres Steeplechase: Heats (Men)

Pole Vault: Qualification (Women)

Long Jump: Qualification (Men)

1500 Metres: Heats (Women)

100 Metres: Heats (Men)

Shot Put: Qualification (Men)

4X400 Metres Relay: Final

Day 2 (July 16, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

Triple Jump: Qualification (Women)

3000 Metres Steeplechase: Heats (Women)

High Jump: Qualification (Women)

110 Metres Hurdles: Heats (Men)

Hammer Throw: Final (Men)

10,000 Metres: Final (Women)

400 Metres Hurdles: Heats (Men)

100 Metres: Heats (Women)

100 Metres: Semi-Final (Men)

Long Jump: Final (Men)

Shot Put: Final (Women)

1500 Metres: Heats (Men)

1500 Metres: Semi-Final (Women)

100 Metres: Final (Men)

Day 3 (July 17, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

Marathon: Final (Men)

100 Metres Hurdles: Heptathlon (Women)

400 Metres: Heats (Men)

High Jump: Heptathlon (Women)

Hammer Throw: Final (Women)

400 Metres: Heats (Women)

10,000 Metres: Final (Men)

Shot Put: Heptathlon (Women)

110 Metres Hurdles: Semi-Final (Men)

Discus Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group A (Men)

Pole Vault: Final (Women)

100 Metres: Semi-Final (Women)

400 Metres Hurdles: Semi-Final (Men)

Shot Put: Final (Men)

Discus Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group B (Men)

200 Metres: Heptathlon (Women)

1500 Metres: Semi-Final (Men)

1100 Metres Hurdles: Final (Men)

100 Metres: Final (Women)

Day 4 (July 18, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

Marathon: Final (Women)

Long Jump: Heptathlon (Women)

Javelin Throw: Heptathlon โ€“ Group A (Women)

Javelin Throw: Heptathlon โ€“ Group B (Women)

200 Metres: Heats (Men)

Discus Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group A (Women)

High Jump: Final (Men)

200 Metres: Heats (Women)

Triple Jump: Final (Women)

Discus Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group B (Women)

800 Metres: Heptathlon (Women)

3000 Metres Steeplechase: Final (Men)

1500 Metres: Final (Women)

Day 5 (July 19, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

400 Metres Hurdles: Heats (Women)

High Jump: Final (Women)

200 Metres: Semi-Final (Women)

Discus Throw: Final (Men)

200 Metres: Semi-Final (Men)

1500 Metres: Final (Men)

400 Metres Hurdles: Final (Men)

Day 6 (July 20, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

Javelin Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group A (Women)

5000 Metres: Heats (Women)

Javelin Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group B (Women)

800 Metres: Heats (Men)

400 Metres Hurdles: Semi-Final (Women)

Discus Throw: Final (Women)

400 Metres: Semi-Final (Women)

400 Metres: Semi-Final (Men)

3000 Metres Steeplechase: Final (Women)

Day 7 (July 21, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

Javelin Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group A (Men)

800 Metres: Heats (Women)

5000 Metres: Heats (Men)

Triple Jump: Qualification (Men)

Javelin Throw: Qualification โ€“ Group B (Men)

800 Metres: Semi-Final (Men)

200 Metres: Final (Women)

200 Metres: Final (Men)

Day 8 (July 22, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

35 Kilometres Race Walk: Final (Women)

Pole Vault: Qualification (Men)

4X400 Metres Relay: Heats (Women)

4X400 Metres Relay: Heats (Men)

Javelin Throw: Final (Women)

800 Metres: Semi-Final (Women)

400 Metres: Final (Women)

400 Metres: Final (Men)

400 Metres Hurdles: Final (Women)

Day 9 (July 23, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

100 Metres: Decathlon (Men)

Long Jump: Decathlon (Men)

100 Metres Hurdles: Heats (Women)

Long Jump: Qualification (Women)

Shot Put: Decathlon (Men)

High Jump: Decathlon (Men)

4X400 Metres Relay: Heats (Women)

4X400 Metres Relay: Heats (Men)

Tripe Jump: Final (Men)

800 Metres: Final (Men)

5000 Metres: Final (Women)

Javelin Throw: Final (Men)

400 Metres: Decathlon (Men)

4X400 Metres Relay: Final (Women)

4X400 Metres Relay: Final (Men)

Day 10 (July 24, 2022) of the World Athletics Championships

35 Kilometres Race Walk: Final (Men)

110 Metres Hurdles: Decathlon (Men)

Discus Throw: Decathlon โ€“ Group A (Men)

Discus Throw: Decathlon โ€“ Group B (Men)

Pole Vault: Decathlon โ€“ Group A (Men)

Pole Vault: Decathlon โ€“ Group B (Men)

100 Metres Hurdles: Semi-Final (Women)

Javelin Throw: Decathlon โ€“ Group A (Men)

Pole Vault: Final (Men)

Long Jump: Final (Women)

5000 Metres: Final (Men)

Javelin Throw: Decathlon โ€“ Group B (Men)

800 Metres: Final (Women)

100 Metres Hurdles: Final (Women)

1500 Metres: Decathlon (Men)

4X400 Metres Relay: Final (Men)

4X400 Metres Relay: Final (Women)

