World Athletics Championships 2022 100 meters preview: Possible winners, schedule, world rankings and more

The track and field event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 is commencing on Friday, July 15, 2022. The event is being hosted at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, USA.

The United States of America is hosting the World Athletics Championships for the first time, and it has been eight years since the World Junior Championships were held in the same stadium. The competition will conclude after a period of nine days, on July 24 2022.

World Athletics Championships 2022: 100 meters

The first 100 meters sprint will be held on the opening day of the World Athletics Championship 2022. The winners of the men's and women’s categories will be decided on the second and third days, respectively.

The detailed schedule for the 100 meters races at the World Athletics Championships is given below:

Men's 100 meters (Preliminary Round) will take place on July 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM

Men's 100 meters (Heats) will take place on July 15, 2022 at 06:50 PM

Men's 100 meters (Semi-Final) will take place on July, 16 2022 at 06:00 PM

Men's 100 meters (Final) will take place on July 16, 2022 at 07:50 PM

Women's 100 meters (Heats) will take place on July 16, 2022 at 05:10 PM

Women's 100 meters (Semi-Final) will take place on July 17, 2022 at 05:33 PM

Women's 100 meters (Final) will take place on July 17, 2022 at 07:50 PM

Note: The aforementioned times are all in PDT (Pacific Daylight Time).

World Rankings: Top 10 in 100 meters race (Men)

The athletes and the respective nations they are representing are given below:

Fred Kerley – USA

Andre De Grasse – Canada

Lamont Marcell Jacobs – Italy

Trayvon Bromell – USA

Ronnie Baker – USA

Akani Simbine – South Africa

Ferdinand Omanyala – Kenya

Christian Coleman – USA

Marvin Bracy – USA

Elijah Hall – USA

Top three possible winners in the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Men)

Fred Kerley, Lamont Marcell Jacobs, and Andre De Grasse (Image via Olympics)

Here are the top three competitors who have a very good chance of winning gold at the World Athletics Championships 2022:

Fred Kerley

Fred Kerley was one of the best 400 meters sprinters. He switched to the 100 meters category last year and achieved results soon after. He won a silver medal in the said category at the 2020 Summer Olympics, finishing the race in 9.84 seconds.

If he cinches first position at the World Athletics Championships, it will be his first individual gold at an international level. The fact that he won a gold medal at the US Championships the previous month makes his win more likely.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs

Marcell Jacobs has been in good form lately. He recently won gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade as well as his fifth national title at Rieti in June 2022.

Andre De Grasse

Out of the three mentioned in the list, De Grasse is arguably the least likely to win gold at the tournament due to his health issues. The sprinter won bronze in the 100 meter-dash at the 2020 Olympics and gold at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo the previous month.

World Rankings: Top 10 in 100 meters race (Women)

The athletes and the respective nations they are representing are given below:

Elaine Thompson-Herah – Jamaica

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – Jamaica

Shericka Jackson – Jamaica

Marie-Josée Ta Lou – Côte d'Ivoire

Mujinga Kambundji – Switzerland

Ajla Del Ponte – Switzerland

Dina Asher-Smith – Great Britain

Daryll Neita – Great Britain

Teahna Daniels – USA

Ewa Swoboda – Poland

Top three possible winners in the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Women)

The Jamaican trio have a solid chance of sweeping all the medals in the 100 meters race at this year's World Athletics Championships:

Elaine Thompson-Herah

With three Olympic golds in 2021 in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4X100 meters category, respectively, Elaine is at the top of her form this season. She even won the 100 meters race at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in May 2022.

Shericka Jackson

Shericka Jackson is a two-time 4X400 meters Olympic gold medallist who has excelled in shorter distances in the recent past. She clinched the bronze medal in the 100 meters category at the 2020 Summer Olympics and will be aiming for her first individual gold in an international tournament.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Fraser-Pryce currently has two Olympic golds to her name in the 100 meters category that she won in 2008 and 2012, respectively. She is the most decorated sprinter on this list and has a strong chance of cinching first position at the World Athletics Championships this year.

She won her first global title way back in 2008 and even after fourteen years, she is one of the fastest runners alive.

