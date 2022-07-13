World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1 schedule: Events, timings, livestream links and more

The eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships is all set to commence on July 15, 2022. The first edition of the tournament was held in 1983 in Helsinki and had events like javelin throw, 100-meter-dash and more. Similar to the Olympics, the competition was held every four years until 1991, after which it attained its biennial status.

For the first time ever, the World Athletics Championships will be held in the United States of America at the Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. It has been eight years since the World Junior Championships was held in the same facility.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed Schedule for Day 1

The complete schedule for Day 1 of World Athletics Championship (Image via World Athletes)

The University of Oregon’s track and field stadium will host over 2000 athletes from over 200 countries around the world. After a grueling span of nine days, the biennial event will finally come to an end on July 24, 2022.

Out of the forty-nine different events, fifteen events are scheduled to take place on the first day. The detailed schedule for the first day of the World Athletics Championship 2022 is given below:

Morning Session

Hammer Throw: Qualification – Group A (Men) will be held at 09:05 AM

High Jump: Qualification (Men) will be held at 10:10 AM

Hammer Throw: Qualification – Group B (Men) will be held at 10:30 AM

4X400 Metres Relay: Heats (Mixed) will be held at 11:45 AM

Hammer Throw: Qualification – Group A (Women) will be held at 12:05 PM

100 Metres: Preliminary Round (Men) will be held at 12:30 PM

20 Kilometres Race Walk: Final (Women) will be held at 01:10 PM

Hammer Throw: Qualification – Group B (Women) will be held at 01:35 PM

20 Kilometres Race Walk: Final (Men) will be held at 03:10 PM

Afternoon Session

Shot Put: Qualification (Women) will be held at 05:05 PM

3000 Metres Steeplechase: Heats (Men) will be held at 05:15 PM

Pole Vault: Qualification (Women) will be held at 05:20 PM

Long Jump: Qualification (Men) will be held at 06:00 PM

1500 Metres: Heats (Women) will be held at 06:10 PM

100 Metres: Heats (Men) will be held at 06:50 PM

Shot Put: Qualification (Men) will be held at 06:55 PM

4X400 Metres Relay: Final (Mixed) will be held at 07:50 PM

Note: The times given above are local times and are denoted in PDT or Pacific Daylight Time.

Broadcasting and Streaming details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be broadcast on CNBC from 8 PM to 11 PM ET. It will also be streamed on Peacock from 11:55 AM to 11:20 PM ET and NBC Sports from 8 PM to 11 PM ET.

Fans can also tune in to the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of World Athletics to watch the livestream of the competition.

