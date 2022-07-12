When will World Athletics Championships 2022 start? Date and time for all regions revealed

The World Athletics Championships are poised to begin in just a few days as athletes from around the globe will compete for supremacy in Oregon, USA.
There are tons of events, including the javelin throw, discus throw, the 100m sprint, 400m hurdles, marathon and so much more. Several top-notch athletes like Allyson Felix and Sydney McLaughlin will be headlining the event.
With the events just a few days away, here's what fans and potential viewers should know about the upcoming athletic event.
World Athletics Championships kick-off date and time for different regions
The first event of this competition, which is second only to the Olympics in terms of prestige in the athletic community, is the Men's Hammer Throw Qualification for Group A.
This event will begin in the morning in Oregon, precisely at 9:05 am PST on July 15. That means it will be at the following times for other zones:
- 5:05 pm BST
- 12:05 pm EST
- 4:05 pm GMT
- 9:35 pm IST
- 6:05 pm CEST
- 8:35 pm AFT
- 2:05 am (July 16) AEST
- 12:05 am (July 16) AWST
- 6:05 pm CAT
As for the rest of the first day, here's how the schedule looks (times are in PST):
- 10:10 Men's High Jump Qualification
- 10:30 Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B
- 11:45 4x400 Metres Relay Heats
- 12:05 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A
- 12:30 Men's 100 Metres Preliminary Round
- 13:10 Women's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final
- 13:30 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B
- 15:10 Men's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final
Afternoon events for day one are as follows:
The second day looks like this with the morning schedule:
- 10:30 Women's Triple Jump Qualification
- 10:35 Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats
- 11:10 Women's High Jump Qualification
- 11:25 Men's 110 Metres Hurdles Heats
- 12:00 Men's Hammer Throw Final
- 12:20 Women's 10,000 Metres Final
- 13:20 Men's 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
Afternoon schedule:
- 17:10 Women's 100 Metres Heats
- 18:00 Men's 100 Metres Semi-Final
- 18:20 Men's Long Jump Final
- 18:25 Women's Shot Put Final
- 18:30 Men's 1500 Metres Heats
- 19:05 Women's 1500 Metres Semi-Final
- 19:50 Men's 100 Metres Final
There are morning and afternoon sessions on most days but there are almost always events happening at all times during the event.
Several notable athletes will participate in the World Athletics Championships, including:
- Armando Duplantis
- Sydney McLaughlin
- Elaine Thompson-Hera
- Jakob Ingebrigtsen
- Yulimar Rojas
- Neeraj Chopra
- Allyson Felix
- Athing Mu
- Karsten Warholm
- Faith Kipyegon
- Marcell Jacobs
- Joshua Cheptegi
Each and every event will be live-streamed on either the World Athletics Championships Facebook page or the official YouTube channel.