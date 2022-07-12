When will World Athletics Championships 2022 start? Date and time for all regions revealed

The World Athletics Championships are poised to begin in just a few days as athletes from around the globe will compete for supremacy in Oregon, USA.

There are tons of events, including the javelin throw, discus throw, the 100m sprint, 400m hurdles, marathon and so much more. Several top-notch athletes like Allyson Felix and Sydney McLaughlin will be headlining the event.

With the events just a few days away, here's what fans and potential viewers should know about the upcoming athletic event.

World Athletics Championships kick-off date and time for different regions

The first event of this competition, which is second only to the Olympics in terms of prestige in the athletic community, is the Men's Hammer Throw Qualification for Group A.

This event will begin in the morning in Oregon, precisely at 9:05 am PST on July 15. That means it will be at the following times for other zones:

5:05 pm BST

12:05 pm EST

4:05 pm GMT

9:35 pm IST

6:05 pm CEST

8:35 pm AFT

2:05 am (July 16) AEST

12:05 am (July 16) AWST

6:05 pm CAT

World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 - Day Three

As for the rest of the first day, here's how the schedule looks (times are in PST):

10:10 Men's High Jump Qualification

10:30 Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

11:45 4x400 Metres Relay Heats

12:05 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A

12:30 Men's 100 Metres Preliminary Round

13:10 Women's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

13:30 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

15:10 Men's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

Afternoon events for day one are as follows:

10:10 Men's High Jump Qualification

10:30 Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

11:45 4x400 Metres Relay Heats

12:05 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A

12:30 Men's 100 Metres Preliminary Round

13:10 Women's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

13:30 Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

15:10 Men's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

The second day looks like this with the morning schedule:

10:30 Women's Triple Jump Qualification

10:35 Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats

11:10 Women's High Jump Qualification

11:25 Men's 110 Metres Hurdles Heats

12:00 Men's Hammer Throw Final

12:20 Women's 10,000 Metres Final

13:20 Men's 400 Metres Hurdles Heats

Afternoon schedule:

17:10 Women's 100 Metres Heats

18:00 Men's 100 Metres Semi-Final

18:20 Men's Long Jump Final

18:25 Women's Shot Put Final

18:30 Men's 1500 Metres Heats

19:05 Women's 1500 Metres Semi-Final

19:50 Men's 100 Metres Final

There are morning and afternoon sessions on most days but there are almost always events happening at all times during the event.

Several notable athletes will participate in the World Athletics Championships, including:

Armando Duplantis

Sydney McLaughlin

Elaine Thompson-Hera

Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Yulimar Rojas

Neeraj Chopra

Allyson Felix

Athing Mu

Karsten Warholm

Faith Kipyegon

Marcell Jacobs

Joshua Cheptegi

Each and every event will be live-streamed on either the World Athletics Championships Facebook page or the official YouTube channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far