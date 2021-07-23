Who is Elaine Thompson Herah? Career earnings, records and Olympic performances

Elaine Thompson Herah is one of the best female sprinters in the world. Her double gold medal-winning performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics was a historic feat.

She has already proven her worth at the grandest stage of them all. However, bagging yet another Olympic medal will further cement her place as one of the all-time greats in women's athletics.

Here's more on that and a few other things about the Jamaican sprinter:

🗣🗣🗣What more could I have asked for. My biggest gift is waking up this morning giving thanks and praise to God for another beautiful day on this earth. For making my second “Olympic Team” all praises to God Jeremiah 29:11-13🙏🏾.

HERAH(hero&fighter) pic.twitter.com/nkKmBiRxcF — Elaine Thompson Herah (@FastElaine) June 28, 2021

#1 Elaine Thompson Herah started athletics really late

Elaine Thompson Herah was no high school prodigy. She started her career as a decent sprinter and didn't bag any big medals. The Manchester High student was even thrown off her school team for disciplinary reasons. Her career kicked off under the guidance of MVP Track Club head coach Stephen Francis, who saw potential in the Jamaican and trained her to become an Olympic champion.

While talking to World Athletics about her coach, Thompson Herah said:

"He told me I could do better in training and was not producing the times on the track that I should be. He told me not to be scared of people, be less serious, smile more and shake it up."

#2 What are Elaine Thompson Herah's career earnings like?

Elaine Thompson Herah is associated with the MVP track club and her net worth is expected to be anywhere between $1-5 million.

On this day 4 years ago August 13 I became an Olympic Gold Medalist🥇.

08.13.20

ETH pic.twitter.com/OZwPfBZjxC — Elaine Thompson Herah (@FastElaine) August 14, 2020

#3 How many medals has Elaine Thompson Herah won in her career?

Elaine Thompson Herah is one of the most decorated athletes in the sport. She created history by winning 100 and 200m golds at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the first woman to do so in 28 years. She didn't stop there either, going on to win silver in the 4x100m relay at the same event. Thompson Herah also bagged gold at the World Championships in 2015 and is a two-time Commonwealth Games medalist, having won gold in 2014 and silver in 2018.

#4 Elaine Thompson Herah's career-best performances

Elaine Thompson Herah recorded her career-best 100m time of 10.70 seconds in 2016, which is the fifth-best performance in the category. Her 60m indoor time of 6.90 seconds is the Jamaican record for the event. She ran her career-best 200m time at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, where she completed the race in 21.66 seconds.

Best performance trophy 🏆 today. So grateful 😊. pic.twitter.com/hrCvlsNpis — Elaine Thompson Herah (@FastElaine) July 6, 2021

#5 Elaine Thompson Herah's performance at the Rio Olympics

Elaine Thompson Herah enjoyed a terrific Olympic campaign in 2016. The Jamaican claimed gold medal in the 100m event after a splendid 10.71-second performance. She then went on to win gold at the 200m event after completing her race in 21.78 seconds to become the first female athlete since Florence Griffith Joyner to bag two gold medals at the Olympics. The Jamaican added a third medal in Rio after coming second in the 4x100m relay.

