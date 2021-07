How many games are there in Tokyo Olympics 2021? Full list of sports at this year's Games

Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to begin on July 23, with athletes from over 200 countries expected to compete against each other and fight for a place at the podium.

Over 11,000 athletes will be competing in 33 sports and 393 events until August 8, to achieve sporting supremacy. Here's a detailed list of all the sporting events that will be on display at the biggest quadrennial event in the world at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

List of all the sporting events at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Aquatics :

Artistic Swimming- 2 events [August 2 - August 7]

[Women's duet and Women's team]

Diving- 8 events [July 25- August 7]

[3 meter springboard, Sychronised 3 Meter springboard

10 meter platform and synchronized 10 M platform ]

Swimming- 37 events [July 24- August 1]

[including freestyle, breaststroke, medley, relay, mixed relay]

Water Polo- 2 events [July 24- August 8]

[Men and Women]

Archery: 5 events [July 23- July 31]

Men's individual

Men's team

Women's Individual

Women's team

Mixed Team

Athletics: 48 events [July 30- August 8]

[including 20 Km and 50 Km race walking for men/women]

Badminton: 5 events [July 24-August 2]

Men's singles

Women's Singles

Men's Doubles

Women's Doubles

Mixed Team

Baseball/Softball: 1 event [July 28- August 7]

Basketball: 4 events [July 24-August 8]

Men's Team

Women's Team

3X3 Basketball

Men's Team

Women's Team

Boxing: 13 events [July 24- August 8]

[including Men's and Women's Flyweight, Featherweight, Lightweight, Middleweight, Light Heavyweight, Heavyweight, Superheavyweight]

Canoeing

Slalom 4 events [July 25-July 30]

Sprint 12 events [August 2- August 7]

Cycling [ July 24- August 8]

BMX freestyle 2 events

BMX racing 2 events

Mountain Biking 2 events

Road Cycling 4 events

Track Cycling 12 events

Equestrian [July 24- August 7]

Dressage 2 events

Eventing 2 events

Jumping 2 events

Fencing: 12 events [July 24- August 1]

[Including Men's/ Women's individual Epee, foil, team foil, individual sabre, team sabre]

Field Hockey: 2 events [ July 24- August 6]

Men's team

Women's team

Football: 2 events

Men's Team

Women's team

Golf: 2 events

Men's Individual [July 29- August 1]

Women's Individual [August 4- August 7]

Gymnastics [July 24- August 8]

Artistic 14 events

Rhythmic 2 events

Trampoline 2 events

Handball [July 24- August 8]

Men's Team

Women's Team

Judo: 15 events [July 24-July 31]

Men's - 7

Women's - 7

Mixed Team - 1

Karate: 8 events [August 5- August 7]

Kata 2 events

Kumite 6 events

Modern Pentathlon: 2 events [August 5- August 7]

Rowing: 14 events [July 23-July 30]

[including Men's /Women's Single sculls, Pair, Double sculls, Lightweight double sculls, lightweight double sculls, four, quadruple sculls, eight]

Rugby sevens: 2 events [July 26- July 31]

Men's team

Women's Team

Sailing: 10 events [July 25-August 4]

[including Men's Women's RS: X, Laser, Finn,470,49er]

Shooting: 15 events [July 24-August 2]

[including Men's/Women's 10 M air rifle, Men's 50 M Rifle 3 positions, Mixed 10 M Air Rifle team, Men's 10 M air pistol, 25 M Air pistol, 10 M air pistol Mixed Team, Men's/ Women's Trap, Skeet, Mixed Trap team]

Skateboarding: 4 events [July 25-August 5]

Men's Street

Women's Street

Men's Park

Women's Park

Sportclimbing : 2 events [August 3-August 6]

Surfing: 2 events [July 26- July 29]

Table Tennis: 5 events [July 24- August 6]

Men's Individual

Women's Individual

Men's doubles

Women's doubles

Mixed Team

Taekwondo: 8 events [July 24-July27]

[Men's 58kg,68kg,80 kg, +80 kg, Women's 49kg, 57kg,67 kg +67kg]

Tennis: 5 events [July 24-August 1]

Men's Singles

Women's Singles

Men's Doubles

Women's Doubles

Mixed Team

Triathlon: 3 events [July26- July 31]

Men's Individual

Women's Individual

Mixed relay

Volleyball: 2 events [July 24- August 8]

Men's Team

Women's Team

Beach Volleyball: 2 events

Men's Team

Women's Team

Weightlifting: 14 events [July 24 - August 4]

[Men's 61kg, 67kg,73kg, 81kg, 96kg, 109kg, 109+kg, Women's 49kg,55kg, 59kg, 64kg, 76kg, 87kg, 87+kg]

Wrestling: 18 events [August 1- August 7]

Freestyle: 12 events

Greco-Roman: 6 events

Edited by Diptanil Roy