Who is Andre De Grasse? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

Andre De Grasse is one of the best sprinters in Canadian track and field history. His impressive performance earned him two medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. De Grasse will represent Canada in three track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics. If he wins more medals this time around, it will be a much-needed boost for Canadian athletics. Here's more on that and a few other things about De Grasse.

# 1 Andre De Grasse and his love for basketball

Andre De Grasse grew up playing basketball in Markham, Ontario, before taking up track and field. He played basketball against future NBA players like Andrew Wiggins. His first race was against a friend in college, without any gear. When he realized he was quick, he shifted to sprint. He later started a basketball league in Canada and named it the Andre De Grasse Holiday Classic.

# 2 What is Andre De Grasse's net worth?

While his exact net worth is unknown, Andre De Grasse signed a $ 11.25 million deal with Puma in 2015. Along with bonuses, he was expected to earn around $ 30 million from this deal. Clearly, he is doing well,

# 3 How many medals has Andre De Grasse won in his career?

Andre De Grasse won three medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He has World Championship medals - three bronze and one silver. He is also a two-time Pan American champion, winning two gold medals in the 2015 Games held in Toronto.

# 4 Andre De Grasse's outstanding Rio Olympics

ON THIS DATE IN USC T&F HISTORY...Aug 14, 2016: Andre De Grasse wins the bronze medal in the 100m at the Rio Olympics with a PB of 9.91. Usain Bolt (9.81) & Justin Gatlin (9.89) edged him out. De Grasse became the 1st Trojan to medal in the Olympic 100m since Don Quarrie in 1976. pic.twitter.com/Jwh4nC8YO7 — USC Track & Field (@USC_Track_Field) August 14, 2020

Andre De Grasse became the first Canadian to bag three medals at a single Olympics. Lined up against the likes of Usain Bolt and Justin Gaitlin in the 100m sprint, the 21-year old De Grass finished with a bronze. He squared up against Usain Bolt again in the 200 meter final. In this now-iconic race, the two athletes looked at each other and smiled at one point. Although he ended up with the silver, De Grasse will always remember the moment.

# 5 Andre De Grasse injury

Andre De Grasse was on an all-time high after the Rio Olympics. He continued winning medals in international competitions, but the speedster hit a major bump in the road as he suffered an injury during the World Championships in England. MRI reports later revealed the injury was a Grade 2 tear which kept him off track and field for three months.

