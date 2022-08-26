FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022: Team USA group stage fixtures and timings

The much-awaited Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 has commenced. Today, August 26, 2022 marks the first day of the tournament that is being held in Poland and Slovenia.

The World Championship will take place over a period of seventeen days and conclude on September 11, 2022. The FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2022 is held once every four years like most major tournaments in world sports.

The 2018 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship was held in Italy and Bulgaria, and Poland was crowned champions for the second time in a row. It remains to be seen if Poland, one of the host nations, will be able to lift the trophy this year, bringing its total win count to four.

FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022: United States of America Fixtures

The United States of America is one of the most formidable teams taking part in this year’s world championships. In 2018, the nation secured the third position, behind Brazil: the country that lost to Poland in the exciting final.

The United States of America volleyball team won the eleventh edition of the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship that was held in 1986. The tournament was held in France and the first and second runners-up were Soviet Union and Bulgaria, respectively. The team that won the tournament is listed below:

Marvin Alex Dunphy (Coach)

Douglas Scott Dvorak

David Patrick Saunders

Steven Edward Salmons

Robert Jan Ctvrtlik

Robert Douglas Partie

Steve Dennis Timmons

Craig Werner Buck

Jeffrey Malcom Stork

Eric Anthony Sato

Patrick Robert Powers

Charles Frederick Kiraly

Here are the days and timings on which the volleyball team of the United States of America is playing at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022:

August 26, 2022 – Pool C: Preliminary Phase – Men (United States vs Mexico) – 5:30 PM (Poland)

Pool C: Preliminary Phase – Men (United States vs Bulgaria) – 5:30 PM (Poland) August 30, 2022 – Pool C: Preliminary Phase – Men (Poland vs United States) – 8:30 PM (Poland)

Note: All of the times mentioned above are as per the Central European Summer Time zone.

Deity @VolleyDeity USA's roster for 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship



The coach of the American team is John Speraw. Here are the players who are representing USA in the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022:

Matthew Anderson

Aaron Russell

Jeffrey Jendryk II

Kyle Ensing

Torey Defalco

Micah Christenson

Kyle Russell

Joshua Tuaniga

Garrett Muagututia

Taylor Averill

David Smith

Mason Briggs

Erik Shoji

Cody Kessel

