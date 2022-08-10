Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022 group stage fixtures, groups, tables and more

The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022 is all set to be held in Poland and Slovenia. The tournament was supposed to be held in Russia but was canceled due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The final competition will commence on August 26 and will conclude on September 11. Since 1962, the tournament has been held once every four years, similar to the Olympics.

Detailed schedule and teams for the Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022

Here is the detailed schedule for the upcoming matches of the tournament:

August 26, 2022 (Day 1 of Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022)

Pool B – Preliminary Phase – Men (Brazil vs Cuba) – 11 AM (Slovenia)

Pool B – Preliminary Phase – Men (Japan vs Qatar) – 2:30 PM (Slovenia)

Pool C – Preliminary Phase – Men (United States vs Mexico) – 5:30 PM (Poland)

Pool D – Preliminary Phase – Men (France vs Germany) – 5:30 PM (Slovenia)

August 27, 2022 (Day 2 of Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022)

Pool D – Preliminary Phase – Men (Slovenia vs Cameroon) – 8:30 PM (Slovenia)

Pool C – Preliminary Phase – Men (Poland vs Bulgaria) – 8:30 PM (Poland)

Pool E – Preliminary Phase – Men (Turkey vs China) – 11 AM (Slovenia)

Pool F – Preliminary Phase – Men (Netherlands vs Egypt) – 2 PM (Slovenia)

Pool A – Preliminary Phase – Men (Tunisia vs Puerto Rico) – 5:30 PM (Poland)

Pool F – Preliminary Phase – Men (Argentina vs Iran) – 5:30 PM (Slovenia)

August 28, 2022 (Day 3 of Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022)

Pool A – Preliminary Phase – Men (Ukraine vs Serbia) – 8:30 PM (Poland)

Pool E – Preliminary Phase – Men (Italy vs Canada) – 9:15 PM (Slovenia)

Pool B – Preliminary Phase – Men (Cuba vs Qatar) – 11 AM (Slovenia)

Pool B – Preliminary Phase – Men (Brazil vs Japan) – 2 PM (Slovenia)

Pool C – Preliminary Phase – Men (United States vs Bulgaria) – 5:30 PM (Poland)

Pool D – Preliminary Phase – Men (Germany vs Cameroon) – 5:30 PM (Slovenia)

August 29, 2022 (Day 4 of Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022)

Pool D – Preliminary Phase – Men (France vs Slovenia) – 8:30 PM (Slovenia)

Pool C – Preliminary Phase – Men (Poland vs Mexico) – 8:30 PM (Poland)

Pool E – Preliminary Phase – Men (Canada vs China) – 11 AM (Slovenia)

Pool F – Preliminary Phase – Men (Argentina vs Netherlands) – 2 PM (Slovenia)

Pool A – Preliminary Phase – Men (Serbia vs Puerto Rico) – 5:30 PM (Poland)

Pool F – Preliminary Phase – Men (Iran vs Egypt) – 5:30 PM (Slovenia)

August 30, 2022 (Day 5 of Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022)

Pool A – Preliminary Phase – Men (Ukraine vs Tunisia) – 8:30 PM (Poland)

Pool E – Preliminary Phase – Men (Italy vs Turkey) – 9:15 PM (Slovenia)

Pool B – Preliminary Phase – Men (Brazil vs Qatar) – 11 AM (Slovenia)

Pool B – Preliminary Phase – Men (Japan vs Cuba) – 2 PM (Slovenia)

Pool C – Preliminary Phase – Men (Mexico vs Bulgaria) – 5:30 PM (Poland)

Pool D – Preliminary Phase – Men (France vs Cameroon) – 5:30 PM (Slovenia)

August 31, 2022 (Day 6 of Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022)

Pool D – Preliminary Phase – Men (Slovenia vs Germany) – 8:30 PM (Slovenia)

Pool C – Preliminary Phase – Men (Poland vs United States) – 8:30 PM (Poland)

Pool F – Preliminary Phase – Men (Argentina vs Egypt) – 11 AM (Slovenia)

Pool E – Preliminary Phase – Men (Canada vs Turkey) – 2 PM (Slovenia)

Pool A – Preliminary Phase – Men (Serbia vs Tunisia) – 5:30 PM (Poland)

Pool F – Preliminary Phase – Men (Iran vs Netherlands) – 5:30 PM (Slovenia)

September 1, 2022 (Day 7 of Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022)

Pool A – Preliminary Phase – Men (Ukraine vs Puerto Rico) – 8:30 PM (Poland)

Pool E – Preliminary Phase – Men (Italy vs China) – 9:15 PM (Slovenia)

Note: All of the times mentioned above are denoted in the Central European Summer Time zone.

The eight matches in the Round of 16 are scheduled to be held on September 3, 4, 5, and 6. Four matches will be held in Slovenia and Poland each.

Four matches of the quarter-finals will be held on September 7 and 8. Two matches will be held in Slovenia and Poland each.

The semi-finals and the final matches are set to be held on the last two days of the Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022 on September 10 and 11. All four matches will be held in Poland.

