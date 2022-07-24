Who is Twanisha Terry? Member of USA relay team which won 4x100m race at the World Athletics Championships 2022

Twanisha Terry was in the anchor leg of the 4x100 meter relay race and her sprint secured the USA team a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

Her teammates Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, and Jenna Prandini also did their part to ensure that the team secures the first position, ahead of Jamaica and Germany.

The women’s 4x100 meters relay took place on the ninth day of the World Athletics Championships 2022 - July 23, 2022.

The second and third positions were secured by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Kemba Nelson (Jamaica); and Tatjana Pinto, Alexandra Burghardt, Gina Luckenkemper, and Rebekka Hasse (Germany), respectively.

Twanisha Terry's contribution to USA's win and her journey so far

An ecstatic Twanisha Terry after winning the 400 meters Relay (Image via World Athletics)

Out of the four sprinters, Melissa Jefferson recorded the fastest 100 meters, covering it in a mere 11.35 seconds. Abby Steiner’s performance was also commendable as she outran the Jamaican superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Melissa Jefferson , @abbysteiner1 , @J_Prandini and make the home crowd go crazy and strike women's 4x100m gold for the USA!



Melissa Jefferson 🇺🇸, @abbysteiner1 🇺🇸, @J_Prandini 🇺🇸 and @TeeTeeTerry_ 🇺🇸 make the home crowd go crazy and strike women's 4x100m gold for the USA!

Even though Shericka Jackson, who won the 200 meters gold and 100 meters silver at the World Championships a few days ago, gained on Twanisha Terry, she missed out on the gold medal for her team by a whisker. After the USA team’s exceptional win, Terry commented:

"The victory lap was amazing. To be able to feel the energy from the crowd, to shake hands, sign autographs. It's just an amazing feeling. The race was electrifying. You heard the stadium. The stadium went crazy. We just brought it home."

Twanisha Terry is a rising star when it comes to the 100 meters. This is her first gold at the World Athletics Championships. She is yet to win an Olympic medal and is one of the top contenders for the 2023 Summer Olympics.

Coming to international tournaments, Tee Tee won her first silver medal in the 100 meters category at the World U20 Championships in Athletics (2018).

In 2019, she won a silver medal (100 meters) and a gold medal (4x100 meters relay) at the NACAC U23 Championships. She also earned a bronze medal (4x100 meters relay) at the Pan American Games.

Here are some other achievements of the American sprinter across multiple tournaments:

NCAA Division I Championships (2018) – Bronze (100 Metres and 4x100 Metres Relay)

US U20 Championships (2018) – Gold (100 Metres)

NCAA Division I Indoor Championships (2019) – Gold (60 Metres)

NCAA Division I Championships (2019) – Gold (4x100 Metres Relay) and Bronze (100 Metres)

NCAA Division I Indoor Championships (2021) – Silver (60 Metres)

NCAA Division I Championships (2021) – Gold (4x100 Metres Relay) and Silver (100 Metres)

