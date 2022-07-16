Who is Fred Kerley? US sprinter records fastest 100 Metres heat time in history

After winning the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships (UTFOC) last month, Fred Kerley has set a new record at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

In the semi-finals of the national tournament (UTFOC) held in June 2022, he had finished the 100 Metres race in 9.76 seconds.

In the Heats on the first day of the ongoing international track and field tournament, Kerley set a new record by completing the race in 9.79 seconds. This is the fastest time anybody has taken to complete a 100 Metres race at the heats at any major championship.

Fred Kerley could win gold at World Athletics Championships 2022

Fred Kerley has a good chance of winning the 100 Metres race at the World Athletics Championships 2022. If he clinches the top position, he'll win his first individual gold at a global event.

Needless to say, the 2020 Olympic silver medallist qualified for the semifinals of the 100 Metres race set to take place today, July 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM PDT. A total of 32 athletes, including Kerley, will race it out at the Hayfield Field Stadium at the University of Oregon.

Kerley started his career at 400 Metres but chose to focus on 100 Metres during the COVID-19 pandemic. The switch proved to be fruitful, as he earned a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.

Aside from 100 Metres and 400 Metres, the American sprinter has won the 4x400 Metres Relay at the World Championships (2019). He also secured a silver medal in the same category at the World Championships (2017). He has won the Diamond League twice in the 400 Metre (2018) and 100 Metre (2021) category.

